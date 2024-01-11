Bus Driver in Mau Summit Crash Arrested

The driver of a 14-seater bus involved in a fatal road crash on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Tuesday has been arrested.

The grisly accident claimed 15 lives.

According to NTSA, the driver is being held at the Mau Summit Police Station, awaiting arraignment on Thursday.

The bus was involved in the crash at Twin Bridge, Mau Summit on Tuesday.

Eight adults and seven children were among those who perished.

The accident involved a Classic Kings of Congo bus and a North Ways 14-seater matatu.

In a statement, NTSA said the driver of the Classic Kings bus which caused the accident had vanished.

“Preliminary crash analysis indicates that the incident is attributed to lane indiscipline and dangerous overtaking on the part of the bus driver leading to a head-on collision with the Northways Sacco matatu,” NTSA director general George Njao said.

“An investigation has commenced to establish the full circumstances leading to this crash to inform prosecution and recommendations.”

The authority said lane indiscipline and dangerous overtaking caused the accident.