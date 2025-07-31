Busia man drowns in river while attempting to retrieve sandal

A 20-year-old man drowned in a river as he tried to retrieve one of his sandals that had tripped there in Amakura area, Teso, Busia County.

Police and locals said Evans Elima was crossing River Malakisi on Tuesday July 29 evening when his plastic sandal fell therein.

He bent and tried to retrieve the sandal but slid and fell into the water drowning. Police said locals responded and retrieved the body. The body was later moved to Kocholia Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a woman was found dead on the roadside in Migori Town.

Police identified the woman as Esther Atieno. Her body had multiple injuries in the head. The motive of her murder was not immediately known.

Police said no arrest had been made over the July 29 incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and hunting on the suspected assailants.

In the same area along the Migori-Masara road, a rider was crushed to death by a speeding lorry.

Police said a lorry which was moving in the same direction as the rider ran over the deceased identified as Clinton Omondi, 35 after he fell off.

The rider died on the spot. Police said the lorry was detained for inspection and other investigations as the body was moved to the mortuary after the July 30 accident.

On the same day, five people were killed in separate accidents reported. Police say they are making efforts to address rising fatal accidents in the country.

And two cases of suicide were reported in Edama Ravine, Baringo County and Njoro, Nakuru County.

In Koibatek, a woman was found dead in her house after she hanged herself in a kitchen store in her house.

In Molo, a man aged 35 died by suicide in his house by hanging himself using a rope.

The motive of the incidents was not known. The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.