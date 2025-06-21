Busia Senator Omtatah Accuses County Govt Of Disrupting Cross-Border Trade

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has accused the county government of interfering with cross-border trade by erecting unauthorized signs that restrict the use of public roads near the governor’s office.

His remarks follow a warning by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which flagged an illegal signpost installed outside the Busia governor’s office. In a statement dated June 13, 2025, KeNHA said its inspection confirmed the county government had placed the sign without approval.

“We visited the site and observed that the sign was installed on the frontage of the governor’s office presumptively to restrict its usage by vehicles or traders. No approval has been issued to the County Government of Busia for the installation of the sign,” KeNHA said.

The agency directed the county government to remove the sign immediately and follow proper procedures to seek approval if necessary.

Senator Omtatah said the move followed a formal complaint made by his office. He accused the county government of using the signs to impose illegal fines and restrict trade activities near the border.

“Following our formal complaint, KeNHA has confirmed Busia County Government erected unauthorized road signs outside the Governor’s office, used to impose illegal fines of up to Sh20,000 and disrupt cross-border trade,” said Omtatah.

“Public roads cannot be privatized or turned into toll points by rogue actors. We are guarding Kenya’s role as East Africa’s trade gateway and protecting the rights of motorists, traders, and citizens,” he added.