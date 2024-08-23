Businessman’s Body Found in Indian Ocean After Suspected Drowning While Celebrating Birthday in Diani

Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who is believed to have drowned at the Indian Ocean as he celebrated his birthday.

His body was discovered on Wednesday by fishermen in the Waa area, Diani.

A fisherman said while on his daily routine of fishing expeditions in the said area, he saw a body floating on the water. Police responded to the scene and with the help of some fishermen, they managed to retrieve the body, which was identified as that of Derrick Kitheka Wambua aged 25 years and a businessman in Laikipia, who had come to Diani Golden Sun Hotel to celebrate his birthday with his girlfriend before meeting his death.

The body was moved to the Kwale sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances under which Wambua died before his body was discovered on August 22.

The police have talked to the friends of the deceased who were with him before he went missing and the body was later discovered at the waters.

Elsewhere in Ngarua, Laikipia, the body of Samuel Karanja Karutha, 32 who is a charcoal burner was found lying dead at the foot of Tendere Valley.

Police said they are investigating the murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigation.

And in Kanamkemer location, Turkana County, a 16-year-old boy died by suicide.

Police said the boy died suicide by hanging himself inside their house, with a rope which was found tied around his neck.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known and no suicide note was recovered.

The body was removed to Lodwar County referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.