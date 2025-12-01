By-Election Fallout: Wanga Drops Magwanga From Agriculture Docket

Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga has reshuffled her county executive team, removing Oyugi Magwanga from the Agriculture docket following disputes related to by-election fallout. An executive order issued on December 1, 2025 replaces him.

Governor Wanga named Danish Onyango — who was previously the county executive committee member (CECM) for Roads, Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure — as acting CECM for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Development.

In the same order, Wanga dismissed Peter Ogolla, who had been serving as CECM for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development, and appointed Joseph Mitto as his replacement.

“The changes herein take effect immediately. The county secretary is tasked to ensure smooth handover by those affected,” the governor’s notice stated.