CA Orders TV And Radio Stations To Stop Live Coverage Of June 25 Protests

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has ordered all television and radio stations to stop live broadcasting of the June 25 demonstrations.

In a directive issued on Wednesday, CA Director General David Mugonyi said the coverage violated Article 33(2) and Article 34(1) of the Constitution, along with Section 461 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act.

He warned that any station that disobeys the order would face regulatory action.

“This is to direct all television and radio stations to stop any live coverage of the demonstrations forthwith. Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action,” the notice read.

The directive came as hundreds of protestors took to the streets on Wednesday to mark one year since the anti-finance bill demonstrations of June 25, 2024, which left several young Kenyans dead.

In Nairobi and other towns, political leaders including former Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa joined Kenyans to honour those who lost their lives.

However, tensions quickly rose in Nairobi’s Central Business District after a standoff between demonstrators and anti-riot police led to the use of tear gas.

Maraga, while speaking to the press in the CBD, strongly condemned the use of excessive force on peaceful protestors.

“We strongly condemn the use of state violence against grieving families and peaceful protesters. The violation of the Constitution and human rights must stop,” said Maraga.