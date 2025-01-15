Cade Cunningham Siblings: All About Cannen and Kaylyn

Cade Cunningham is an American professional basketball player born on September 25, 2001, in Arlington, Texas.

He was drafted first overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft after a standout freshman season at Oklahoma State, where he was named a consensus first-team All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year.

Cunningham has been instrumental in the Pistons’ recent success, averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game, a feat not achieved by a fourth-year player since Oscar Robertson.

He recently led the Pistons to a 124-119 win over the New York Knicks with a game-high 36 points.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cade has two siblings, an older brother named Cannen and a sister named Kaylyn.

Cannen is a former professional basketball player and has been involved in discussing Cade’s career growth.

Kaylyn is also part of the family but less information is available about her involvement in sports.

Career

Cunningham attended Montverde Academy in Florida, where he was part of a highly successful basketball program.

During his time there, he helped the team win a national championship and was named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year in 2020.

His impressive performance in high school led to him being considered one of the top recruits in the country.

Cunningham chose to attend Oklahoma State University, where he played for the Cowboys during the 2020-21 season.

He had a phenomenal freshman year, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

His achievements earned him numerous awards, including the Naismith Trophy, the Wooden Award, and the consensus first-team All-American honors.

He was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Cunningham was selected first overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft.

Also Read: Tom Ellis Siblings: Meet the Ellis Siblings

This marked a significant moment in his career, as he became the first player from Oklahoma State to be drafted first overall.

His NBA career with the Pistons has been promising. Initially, he played as a shooting guard but later transitioned to point guard, showcasing his versatility.

In his rookie season, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Over time, he has continued to improve, increasing his scoring average and becoming a key player for the Pistons.

As of the latest season, Cunningham averages around 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

His ability to score, rebound, and distribute the ball effectively has made him a valuable asset to the Pistons.

In recent games, Cunningham has demonstrated his ability to lead the team to victories with impressive performances.

Accolades

Cunningham has accumulated numerous accolades throughout his basketball career.

In high school, he was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year in 2020, becoming the first Oklahoma State signee to receive this honor.

Additionally, he earned national player of the year honors from MaxPreps and Mr. Basketball USA.

Cunningham was also selected for both the McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American games, highlighting his status as one of the nation’s top high school players.

In college, Cunningham achieved significant recognition.

He became the second Oklahoma State player to be named a Consensus First Team All-American.

He was also the Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year, becoming the fourth player in league history to win both awards in the same season.

Furthermore, Cunningham received the USBWA National Freshman of the Year and NABC Freshman of the Year awards for his outstanding freshman performance.

In his professional career, Cunningham has continued to earn accolades.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in the 2021-22 season, recognizing his impressive rookie year in the NBA.

Cunningham’s ability to adapt and excel at different levels of competition has positioned him as a promising figure in professional basketball.