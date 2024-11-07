CAF Boosts Prize Money For Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 To $2.35 Million

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant prize boost for the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco, with each of the eight participating clubs set to receive a minimum of USD 150,000.

This increase aims to encourage competitiveness and promote the growth of women’s football across the African continent.

Under the guidance of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the organization has been focused on elevating women’s football since the Women’s Champions League began in 2021.

This year’s prize pool has risen by 52%, reaching a total of USD 2,350,000.

The higher prize funds reflect CAF’s commitment to making the tournament more appealing and providing additional support for women’s football development in Africa.

“African Women Football Clubs will receive $150,000 each for participating in CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024,” CAF said in a statement.

Prize Distribution Breakdown

Champion : $600,000

: $600,000 Runner-up : $400,000

: $400,000 3rd Place : $350,000

: $350,000 4th Place : $300,000

: $300,000 3rd in Group Stage : $200,000 each

: $200,000 each 4th in Group Stage: $150,000 each

CAF’s efforts, led by President Motsepe, also include boosting investment in youth academies for both boys and girls. By increasing the prize money across its tournaments, CAF aims to make African football, especially women’s leagues, more competitive and appealing on a global level.