Cale Makar Siblings: Getting to Know Taylor Makar

Cale Douglas Makar is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman and alternate captain for the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.

He is in the top spot for points among defensemen for the 2024-25 season. He also leads defensemen in goals and ranks third in assists with 40.

In a game against the Calgary Flames on February 7, 2025, Makar recorded his third 20-goal season.

He is one of eight defensemen in NHL history to record at least three 20-goal seasons in his first six seasons.

Makar won the Norris Trophy in the 2021-22 season, during which he also set an Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques record with 28 goals, which led all NHL defensemen that year.

Siblings

Cale has one younger brother named Taylor Makar, who was born on March 13, 2001. Their parents are Gary Makar and Laura MacGregor.

Taylor is also a hockey player.

He played at UMass-Amherst, where Cale played, and was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Taylor is a senior left wing at the University of Maine.

Career

Before reaching the NHL, Makar showcased his talent in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Brooks Bandits.

He was a standout player, earning numerous accolades and demonstrating his offensive capabilities as a defenseman.

He was drafted 4th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2017.

After being drafted, Makar chose to play college hockey for the UMass Amherst Minutemen.

In his sophomore year (2018-19), he led the team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament final and won the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in college hockey.

Immediately after his college season ended in 2019, Makar signed with the Avalanche and made his NHL debut during the playoffs against the Calgary Flames.

He scored his first NHL goal in that very game, foreshadowing his future impact. The following season (2019-20) marked his official rookie year.

Makar lived up to the hype, exhibiting incredible skating, puck-handling skills, and offensive instincts.

He was a key contributor to the Avalanche’s success and ultimately won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie.

Makar continued to develop into one of the league’s elite defensemen.

He was a finalist for the Norris Trophy in the 2020-21 season and then won the award in 2021-22, solidifying his status as the NHL’s best defenseman.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs were a defining moment in Makar’s career.

He elevated his game even further, leading the Avalanche in scoring and demonstrating exceptional two-way play.

His outstanding performance earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs, as the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

Since winning the Norris and Conn Smythe, Makar has continued to be a dominant force on the Avalanche’s blue line.

He consistently ranks among the league’s top-scoring defensemen and plays a crucial role in all aspects of the game.

Makar’s exceptional skating ability is a cornerstone of his game.

He possesses incredible speed, agility, and edgework, allowing him to transition quickly between offense and defense, create scoring chances, and defend effectively.

Makar has an exceptional offensive skillset.

He possesses a hard and accurate shot, excellent puck-handling abilities, and a keen sense of where to be on the ice to create scoring opportunities.

He’s a dynamic playmaker who can quarterback a power play with skill. While known for his offense, Makar is also a responsible and effective defender.

He uses his skating and hockey IQ to break up plays, win battles for the puck, and transition the puck out of the defensive zone.

Makar plays with remarkable composure under pressure. He makes smart decisions with the puck and rarely gets rattled, which makes him a reliable player in all situations.

Accolades

Makar’s accolades include the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded as the NHL’s best rookie, and the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s best defenseman.

He was also a finalist in 2020-21 and has been nominated for the fourth time.

Makar was also awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2022 playoffs, and he won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche.

In October 2024, he was named the NHL First Star of the Month after recording 19 points in 11 games and becoming the second defenseman in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games.

As a 17-year-old, Makar earned AJHL All-League and All-Rookie recognition in 2015–16.

He also received AJHL and CJHL Rookie of the Year Awards, the Western Canada Cup Top Defenceman Award, and the RBC Cup Top Defenceman, Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player awards.

In 2016-17, he collected the league’s MVP and top defenseman accolades.

Makar was chosen as the RBC Cup Top Defenceman and Most Valuable Player in 2016-17, the first player to ever be named RBC Cup MVP in back-to-back seasons.

He also received the CJHL Most Valuable Player Award and won the prestigious RBC National Junior A Player of the Year Award.

Before his NHL career, Makar was awarded the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in college hockey.