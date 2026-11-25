Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has appointed Caleb Amwayi as its interim Deputy President, replacing former Harambee Stars captain McDonald Mariga, in a series of changes to its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The changes were announced following an NEC meeting held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after the High Court in Siaya dismissed a petition challenging resolutions passed during the federation’s Special General Meeting (SGM) in Meru on November 7, 2026.

FKF said the court dismissed the petition in its entirety and discharged interim orders that had previously been issued against the federation.

The NEC subsequently resolved to replace seven members who had been removed through resolutions of the November 7 SGM.

Besides Amwayi, the new interim office holders are Hamisi Mwakoja, who takes over as Coast Region NEC representative from Gabriel Mghendi, and Dan Njuguna, who replaces Robert Macharia as Central Region representative.

Boaz Kibet has been appointed Upper Rift Region NEC representative, replacing Bernard Lagat, while Mourice Nyai takes over the Nyanza Region position from Collins Opiyo Kalee.

Jectone Obure has been named Nairobi Region NEC representative, replacing Daniel Akala Shikanda, while Maqulate Atieno takes over as the NEC women’s representative from Violet Kerubo Momanyi.

The appointments take effect immediately on an interim basis, pending ratification by Congress at the next General Assembly.

“The new office holders assume their respective responsibilities with immediate effect on an interim basis, subject to formal ratification by Congress at the next General Assembly,” FKF said.

The federation said the changes were intended to ensure continuity in its governance and administration as it continues to implement football development programmes across the country.

“FKF remains committed to ensuring continuity in its governance and administration, while continuing to focus on the development of football and the delivery of its programmes across the country,” the federation added.