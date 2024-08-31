Caleb McLaughlin Siblings: Get to Know Corey, Caitlyn and Crystal

Caleb McLaughlin, born on October 13, 2001, in Carmel, New York, is an American actor, singer, and dancer.

He gained fame for his role as Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s Stranger Things and made his Broadway debut as Young Simba in The Lion King.

McLaughlin has appeared in various TV shows, including Law & Order: SVU and Shades of Blue, and films like Concrete Cowboy.

He is also recognized for his advocacy work promoting body positivity and self-esteem through campaigns like #EmbraceYourFace.

Siblings

Caleb’s older brother, Corey McLaughlin Jr., was born in 1997.

Corey works as a DJ and music producer, and he often supports Caleb’s acting career by attending his events.

Caleb’s older sister, Caitlyn McLaughlin, was born in 1999.

Caitlyn is also an actress, known for her role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

She has also appeared in the 2019 film Selah and the Spades and advocates for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry.

Caleb’s younger sister, Crystal McLaughlin, was born in 2004.

Crystal tends to maintain a lower profile compared to her siblings but occasionally accompanies Caleb to red carpet events and supports his work.

The McLaughlin siblings share a close bond and often support each other’s endeavors.

Caleb has mentioned in interviews that his family is very important to him and that they keep him grounded despite his growing fame.

The siblings’ diverse talents in acting, music, and advocacy showcase their individual strengths and the strong family dynamic that has helped shape their lives and careers.

Career

McLaughlin’s journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age.

He made his debut in the theater world with a role in the opera Lost in the Stars at the Glimmerglass Opera House.

This early experience laid the groundwork for his future in acting.

In 2012, he landed the role of Young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King, which he performed until 2014.

This role not only showcased his singing and acting talents but also helped him gain valuable experience on a prestigious stage.

Caleb’s breakthrough came in 2016 when he was cast as Lucas Sinclair in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.

Caleb’s portrayal of Lucas, a loyal friend and brave character, resonated with audiences and highlighted his ability to bring depth to his roles.

His performance earned him several award nominations, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In addition to Stranger Things, Caleb has expanded his filmography with various projects.

He appeared in the 2019 film High Flying Bird, directed by Steven Soderbergh, which revolves around the world of professional basketball.

In 2020, he starred in Concrete Cowboy, a coming-of-age drama that explores the lives of urban cowboys in Philadelphia.

His performance in this film was praised for its emotional depth and authenticity.

Caleb also showcased his versatility by participating in voice acting.

He lent his voice to the character of the young adult version of the titular character in the animated series The Lion Guard, a continuation of the Lion King franchise.

Additionally, he appeared in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story, which chronicles the rise of the iconic R&B group.

Awards and accolades

McLaughlin has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

Notably, he won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in 2018.

He has also been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he was part of the ensemble nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Stranger Things.

In addition to these, McLaughlin has been recognized at the Kids’ Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and the BET Awards, showcasing his popularity among younger audiences.

He has accumulated a total of three wins and eighteen nominations across various award platforms, reflecting his impact and recognition in the entertainment industry.