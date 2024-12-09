Cam Christie: Getting to Know Max Christie

Cameron Christie is an American basketball player currently with the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during his freshman season.

Christie was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers as the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

He is known for his shooting ability and versatility on the court, standing at 6’6″ and weighing 190 pounds.

Siblings

Cam has one sibling, an older brother named Max Christie, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

Both brothers have pursued basketball careers, with Max being drafted in 2022 and Cam recently selected by the LA Clippers in 2024.

Their parents, Katrina and Max Christie Sr., also played college basketball, contributing to the family’s athletic legacy.

College career

Christie played college basketball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the 2023-24 season, where he made a significant impact as a freshman.

He averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, demonstrating his scoring ability and versatility on the court.

One of the standout moments of his college career was scoring a career-high 23 points against Illinois, showcasing his potential as both a scorer and playmaker.

His performance throughout the season earned him recognition, culminating in a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, which highlighted him as one of the top newcomers in one of college basketball’s most competitive conferences.

NBA career

After his promising freshman season, Christie declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers as the 46th overall pick.

This selection marked an important milestone in his basketball journey, transitioning him from college to professional play.

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing around 190 pounds, Christie primarily plays as a shooting guard or small forward. His versatility allows him to contribute in various roles on the court, making him an asset to his team.

Known for his shooting touch, Christie has the potential to stretch defenses with his three-point shooting, which is increasingly valuable in today’s NBA that emphasizes spacing and perimeter play.

In addition to his offensive skills, he is recognized for his athleticism and defensive capabilities—qualities that will be crucial as he adapts to the faster pace and higher level of competition in the NBA.

As he begins his professional career with the Clippers, expectations are high for Cam Christie to develop into a key player.

Accolades

Christie has received several awards and accolades during his basketball career. In college, he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, recognizing his strong performance as a newcomer.

He also earned the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice during the 2023-24 season, showcasing his consistent contributions to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

During his freshman year, Christie ranked second on his team in several statistical categories, including total points (373), points per game (11.3), and three-pointers made (70).

His impressive shooting percentage from beyond the arc, approximately 40.3%, further solidified his status as one of the top freshmen in the nation.

Prior to college, he was a standout player at Rolling Meadows High School, where he received multiple honors, including being named a two-time First Team IBCA All-State selection and leading his team to significant victories.