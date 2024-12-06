Kai Jones Siblings: Getting to Know Kaden Jones

Kai Jones is a Bahamian professional basketball player currently signed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League.

He stands 6 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 221 pounds.

Jones played college basketball at Texas, where he averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his sophomore season.

He was drafted 19th overall by the New York Knicks in 2021 but was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he played until recently.

Siblings

Kai has a younger brother named Kaden Jones.

Kaden is an accomplished athlete in his own right, specializing in track and field as an 800m and 1500m runner.

He recently achieved personal bests in the 800m and ranks among the top 10 in Ohio.

Additionally, Kaden is pursuing studies in theatre and drama, showcasing his diverse talents beyond athletics.

College career

Jones began his basketball journey at Orlando Christian Prep in Florida, where he had an impressive senior year, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.

His performances caught the attention of college scouts, leading to recruitment by several Division I programs.

He ultimately chose to play for the Texas Longhorns, joining the team for the 2020-2021 NCAA season.

During his freshman year at Texas, Jones had limited playing time, averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Despite these modest statistics, he demonstrated flashes of athleticism and skill that hinted at his potential as a versatile big man.

In his sophomore season (2021-2022), however, Jones made significant strides in his development.

He averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 58% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

His improved performance helped Texas reach the NCAA Tournament, where they advanced to the second round.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft following his sophomore year, Jones was selected 19th overall by the New York Knicks in 2021 but was quickly traded to the Charlotte Hornets on draft night.

This trade indicated that the Hornets recognized significant potential in him as a developing player.

In his rookie season with Charlotte (2021-2022), Jones began his professional career and spent time developing in both the NBA and the G League.

He played in limited games during this season but showcased promise with his athleticism and versatility.

In his second season (2022-2023), Jones continued to develop his skills and gained more playing time with the Hornets, averaging around 4 points and 2 rebounds per game while contributing as a backup center.

As of December 2023, he signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, allowing him to split time between the Clippers in the NBA and their G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers.

This opportunity is crucial for his development as it provides him with more playing time and experience at a professional level.

Accolades

Jones has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

While playing for the Texas Longhorns, he was named the Big XII Sixth Man of the Year during the 2021-2022 season, averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

His contributions helped the Longhorns secure a Big XII Tournament Championship that same year.

Additionally, Jones was recognized for his academic achievements as he earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team during his freshman year.