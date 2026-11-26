Cameron Jerrell Newton, known as Cam Newton, is a former professional American football quarterback who played 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Carolina Panthers.

Born on May 11, 1989, in Atlanta, Georgia, he rose to national prominence as a dual-threat quarterback known for his size, athleticism, arm strength, and running ability.

After a standout college career that included a Heisman Trophy and national championship at Auburn, he was selected first overall by the Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Newton became one of the most dynamic and entertaining players of his era, nicknamed “Super Cam,” and later played briefly for the New England Patriots before retiring.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cam is the middle of three brothers raised by parents Cecil Newton Sr. and Jackie Newton in the Atlanta area.

His older brother is Cecil Newton Jr., and his younger brother is Caylin Newton.

The family has deep football roots, with their father having played college football and briefly appearing in NFL training camps, later becoming a pastor.

Their mother, Jackie, worked as an educator and is also involved in ministry.

The parents emphasized hard work, discipline, and faith, often having the boys practice football or take on odd jobs.

Cecil, the oldest, played center in college at Tennessee State University and spent time in the NFL with teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens, mostly on practice squads.

Caylin, the youngest, followed a quarterback path similar to Cam’s early on, starring at Howard University where he earned MEAC honors, later playing at Auburn and finishing his college career at William & Mary, primarily as a wide receiver in later stops.

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Career

Newton began his college career at the University of Florida as a backup before transferring to Blinn College, where he won a junior college national championship.

He then moved to Auburn University for the 2010 season, delivering one of the most dominant campaigns in college football history.

He led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season, an SEC title, and a BCS National Championship victory over Oregon, while winning the Heisman Trophy in a landslide.

Selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, Newton made an immediate impact as a rookie, setting records for passing and rushing yards by a first-year quarterback and establishing the single-season mark for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Over nine seasons with Carolina, he guided the team to multiple playoff appearances and NFC South titles.

His peak came in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a franchise-best 15-1 record and a Super Bowl 50 appearance.

After injuries and declining production, he was released and spent 2020 with the New England Patriots before briefly returning to Carolina in 2021.

He finished his career as one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

Accolades

Newton’s trophy case reflects excellence at both the college and professional levels.

In college he won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and was named Associated Press College Player of the Year in 2010, while leading Auburn to a national championship.

In the NFL he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, earned three Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2013, 2015), and captured the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2015—the first African American quarterback to win MVP outright.

He holds the NFL record for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and ranks among the leaders in quarterback rushing yards.

Newton’s combination of statistical production, highlight-reel plays, and larger-than-life personality made him one of the defining quarterbacks of the 2010s.