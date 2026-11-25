Marcus Rayshon Spears, nicknamed “Swagu,” was born on March 8, 1983, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He is a former professional American football defensive end who played nine seasons in the National Football League, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys, and later became a well-known ESPN analyst.

Spears was a highly touted two-sport athlete in high school at Southern University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, earning recognition in both football and basketball.

After retiring from the NFL he transitioned into broadcasting, appearing regularly on ESPN programs such as NFL Live and Monday Night Countdown.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Marcus has one sibling, a sister named Deidre Spears.

She was a three-year letterwinner on the LSU women’s basketball team and started for two of those seasons with the Lady Tigers.

The siblings grew up together in Baton Rouge and maintained a close family bond.

Spears has often spoken about the importance of family, which includes his wife, former WNBA player Aiysha Smith, and their three children.

Career

Spears played college football at Louisiana State University from 2001 to 2004 under coach Nick Saban.

Recruited as a tight end, he transitioned to the defensive line and became a key contributor.

As a junior in 2003 he helped LSU win the BCS national championship, highlighted by a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

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In his senior year he recorded career highs in tackles for loss and sacks while anchoring a top-ranked defense.

The Dallas Cowboys selected him in the first round, 20th overall, of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Spears spent eight seasons with the Cowboys (2005–2012), starting the majority of games after his rookie year and contributing as a run-stopping defensive end in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes.

He finished his playing career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

Over 124 career games he recorded 236 total tackles, 10.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Injuries limited him at times, including a calf injury that ended his 2010 season and other ailments that affected training camps.

After retiring he joined ESPN and has become a prominent NFL analyst.

Accolades

At LSU, Spears earned consensus All-American honors in 2004 and was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection in 2003 and 2004.

He was part of the 2003 BCS national championship team and was a semifinalist for major awards including the Bednarik and Lombardi.

In the NFL he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2005. He was later inducted into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.