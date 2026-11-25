Ryan Terry Clark was born on October 12, 1979, in Marrero, Louisiana.

He is a former professional American football safety who played 13 seasons in the National Football League and later became a prominent sports analyst and broadcaster.

Clark attended Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero before playing college football at Louisiana State University.

After retiring from the NFL in 2015 he joined ESPN as an analyst, appearing regularly on programs such as NFL Live, First Take, and Get Up, and he has also co-hosted the popular podcast The Pivot.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ryan has two siblings, a sister named Clemalita Clark and a brother named Chaz Clark.

He was raised by his parents, Michael and Sheila Clark, in the New Orleans area.

Clark has spoken about the importance of family throughout his career and personal life.

He is married to Yonka Clark, and the couple has three children: daughters Jaden and Loghan, and son Jordan, who followed his father into football at the collegiate level.

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Career

Clark played college football at LSU from 1997 to 2001, starting 36 consecutive games at free safety and earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2000.

He went undrafted in the 2002 NFL Draft and signed with the New York Giants as a free agent, spending two seasons there.

He then joined the Washington Redskins for the 2004 and 2005 seasons before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006.

Clark spent eight seasons with the Steelers, forming a strong safety tandem with Troy Polamalu and helping the team win Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 season.

He returned to the Redskins for a final season in 2014 before retiring.

Over 177 career games he recorded approximately 650 combined tackles, 16 interceptions, 4.0 sacks, and multiple forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

Known for his hard-hitting style and leadership, he served as a defensive captain at times and was a consistent presence in the secondary.

Accolades

Clark won a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011.

In 2008 he received the Steelers’ Ed Block Courage Award, recognizing his courage, sportsmanship, and community involvement.

At LSU he earned second-team All-SEC recognition and was a dependable starter who led the team in tackles during one season.

After his playing career he earned a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst for his work at ESPN.