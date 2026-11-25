Robbert Lee Riddick, known as Robb Riddick, was born on April 26, 1957, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

He is a former professional American football running back who spent his entire NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.

Riddick attended Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, where he excelled as a football player before continuing his athletic career at Millersville University.

There he competed as both a running back and defensive back while also distinguishing himself in track and field.

After his playing days, he faced financial difficulties, including filing for bankruptcy in 1994, and later worked as a fitness instructor in Atlanta.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Robb’s most prominent sibling is his younger brother, Louis Riddick.

Louis is a former NFL safety who later became a well-known ESPN broadcaster and analyst.

The brothers come from a family with deep football roots.

Their cousins, Will Lewis and Tim Lewis, also played in the NFL and later held management or coaching positions with professional teams.

Career

Riddick played college football at Millersville University, where he set multiple school records in both football and track and field.

The Buffalo Bills selected him in the ninth round, 241st overall, of the 1981 NFL Draft.

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He appeared in six seasons with the Bills (1981, 1983–1984, and 1986–1988), missing the 1982 and 1985 seasons because of right-knee injuries sustained in training camp.

Over 78 career games, he recorded 330 rushing attempts for 1,341 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, along with 120 receptions for 1,165 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

His most productive years came later in his career.

In 1986 he started eight games and rushed for 632 yards.

In 1988 he developed into a short-yardage specialist noted for his leaping ability, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns—most of them from the one-yard line—plus additional scores through a reception and special-teams play.

That season he contributed to the Bills’ strong campaign that included a playoff victory.

A knee injury suffered in the 1989 preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons ended his professional career.

Accolades

At Millersville, Riddick earned three-time All-PSAC honors and was named to the Kodak All-America First Team.

He holds several school records, including career rushing yards, and in 2021 he was inducted into the first class of Millersville University’s Wall of Honor.

In the NFL, his teammates selected him as the Buffalo Bills’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award in 1987, an honor given to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship, courage, and commitment while overcoming adversity.

His 12 rushing touchdowns in 1988 ranked among the league leaders that season.