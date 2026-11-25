Clinical officers have threatened to stage a seven-day nationwide strike if the government and county administrations fail to implement agreements reached with their union to resolve longstanding labour disputes.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) issued the strike threat in a notice dated November 25, 2026, accusing national government agencies and several county governments of delaying the implementation of binding agreements that previously ended nationwide industrial action.

The notice, signed by General Secretary George Gibote and Chairperson Peterson Wachira, was directed at the Council of Governors (CoG), the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) management and the county governments of Nairobi, Marsabit, Kakamega, Baringo, Mandera, Wajir and Uasin Gishu.

The union said repeated attempts to resolve the disputes through dialogue and formal correspondence had not yielded the expected results.

It accused some county governments of failing to implement Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) and Return-to-Work Agreements (RTWAs), warning that the delays were undermining industrial relations and threatening healthcare delivery.

One of the main concerns is the failure to implement the enhanced Health Risk Allowance and pay accumulated arrears.

KUCO said county governments had committed to paying the enhanced allowance and arrears under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Return-to-Work Formula signed on January 28, 2026.

However, implementation has stalled due to administrative and payroll configuration challenges involving the Council of Governors, the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development and the National Treasury.

“When KUCO and the Council of Governors signed the Return-to-Work Formula on 28th January 2026 to end the nationwide strike, Clinical Officers kept their word and resumed duty within the stipulated timeframe in good faith. Regrettably, corresponding reciprocity from the Council of Governors has not been forthcoming and our extension of diplomacy has been answered with excuses and bureaucratic bottlenecks,” the union said.

Marsabit, Baringo, Wajir and Mandera disputes

The union also accused several county governments of signing Return-to-Work Agreements but failing to implement them.

It singled out Marsabit County, saying the agreement signed on May 5, 2026, and subsequently adopted as a court decree had not been fully implemented despite the commitments made.

KUCO further said Baringo, Marsabit, Wajir and Mandera had yet to sign their respective negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The union said the January 2026 agreement had provided for the execution of the negotiated CBAs in February, but some county administrations had continued to delay the process.

KNH staff grievances

The union also raised concerns over unresolved labour issues affecting its members at Kenyatta National Hospital.

It said it had issued the hospital’s management with a strike notice on November 7, 2026, over the remittance of statutory deductions, a deficit in the defined benefits pension scheme, outstanding third-party deductions and accrued interest, penalties and charges.

KUCO said the issues continued to affect the welfare of clinical officers working at the hospital.

The union is now demanding that the enhanced Health Risk Allowance be reflected in November 2026 payslips, alongside payment of all outstanding arrears.

It has also called on the Council of Governors to implement all resolutions contained in the January 28, 2026, Return-to-Work Formula across all counties.

Additionally, the union wants all signed Return-to-Work Agreements implemented within the agreed timelines and the pending CBAs for Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera and Baringo signed without further delays.

KUCO has also demanded that KNH management address the outstanding issues raised in its strike notice.

The union said it remained open to resolving the disputes through dialogue but warned that continued delays could trigger another nationwide industrial action.

“In conclusion, we reiterate our willingness to resolve these issues amicably and in good faith even as we remind the Council of Governors the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development and the management of Kenyatta National Hospital that sustainable industrial peace cannot be sustained on ignorance, unfulfilled promises and breached agreements,” the notice stated.

KUCO gave the Council of Governors and the Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development seven days from the date of the notice to meet its demands.

“In the event these demands are not met in full within seven days from the date of this notice, the Union will have no option but to mobilize its members for another nationwide strike,” the union warned.