The Social Health Authority (SHA) has completed the verification of pending bills inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 448 healthcare facilities with outstanding claims exceeding Sh10 million.

In a notice, SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said the verification exercise covered healthcare facilities with claims exceeding the Sh10 million threshold.

The authority said settlement of the verified claims would be subject to specific conditions, including proof that the facilities were duly contracted by the defunct NHIF to provide healthcare services during the relevant period.

SHA also noted that it may require healthcare providers to present specific claims for further verification and confirmation during the settlement sign-off exercise.

The authority has published a list of the affected healthcare facilities and their respective verified claim amounts on its official website.

Healthcare providers who are dissatisfied with their verified amounts have been invited to submit appeals accompanied by relevant supporting documents.

SHA set December 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. as the deadline for submitting the appeals.

The authority said the review process was part of its efforts to resolve outstanding liabilities inherited from the defunct NHIF.

“SHA appreciates the continued cooperation of healthcare providers and remains committed to resolving the outstanding liabilities inherited from the defunct NHIF in a fair, transparent and accountable manner,” Mwangangi said.