Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has confirmed that it has paid the first phase of outstanding staff dues and announced that employees will receive their November salaries by Monday, November 30, 2026, as protests over delayed payments continue.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Joel Lessan said the first phase of the payment plan had been implemented as promised. He added that the second phase would be paid on December 8, 2026, or earlier.

In a statement, Lessan said the hospital was continuing to engage union officials in discussions aimed at resolving the workers’ outstanding concerns.

He acknowledged the frustrations expressed by employees and reaffirmed management’s commitment to their welfare.

“As these engagements continue, I sincerely appeal to all staff to resume duty. Our patients are looking to us for care, many in pain and in urgent need of treatment. Let us hear their cries, remember the lives entrusted to us and ensure they receive the care they urgently need. Our patients cannot afford to wait,” Lessan said.

He added that management remained committed to improving staff welfare and restoring normal hospital services.

“I remain committed to the welfare of our staff and to ensuring that KNH continues to deliver quality healthcare. Let us work together to restore normal services,” he said.

The latest announcement follows protests by KNH employees over delayed salaries and unremitted statutory and other payroll deductions.

The workers downed their tools on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, demanding payment of outstanding salaries and the remittance of deductions made from their pay.

On Wednesday, November 25, the hospital management appealed to the employees to resume duty, saying it had put measures in place to address their concerns.

In an earlier statement, Lessan described employees as the hospital’s greatest asset and said management valued their contribution to its mandate.

“We value our staff and appreciate their dedication and contribution to the Hospital’s mandate. Management also recognises its responsibility to provide a supportive working environment where employees feel valued, heard, and cared for,” he said.

The hospital acknowledged concerns raised by workers over unremitted payroll deductions, access to pension benefits and interest accrued on outstanding deductions.

Management said it had developed a phased payment plan to clear the outstanding amounts.

The first phase was scheduled for Friday, November 27, while the second phase was expected on December 8, 2026. The hospital has now confirmed that the first phase has been implemented.

KNH management also said it was engaging union officials to address the workers’ grievances and resolve other outstanding issues.

The first meeting between management and union representatives was held on Tuesday, November 24, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 25.

The hospital said continued dialogue and cooperation would help resolve the dispute while ensuring patients continued receiving medical services.

“We believe that continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation will help us reach an amicable resolution while ensuring uninterrupted care for the thousands of patients who depend on KNH,” the earlier statement said.

However, with the workers’ concerns still under discussion, management has renewed its appeal for employees to return to work as it works towards restoring normal services.