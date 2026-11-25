Michael Louis Golic Sr. was born on December 12, 1962, in Willowick, Ohio.

He is a former professional American football defensive lineman who played eight seasons in the National Football League and later became one of the most recognizable voices in sports radio and television.

Golic attended St. Joseph High School in Cleveland and played college football at the University of Notre Dame, where he also competed in wrestling.

After retiring from the NFL he built a long and successful broadcasting career, most notably as co-host of the long-running ESPN Radio show Mike & Mike.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mike has two brothers.

His older brother Bob Golic was a standout defensive tackle who played 14 seasons in the NFL, earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, and spent seven years with the Cleveland Browns.

Their other brother is Greg Golic.

Football ran in the family – their father, also named Bob, played offensive line in the Canadian Football League.

The three brothers have appeared together on air over the years.

Career

Golic was a captain of the Notre Dame football team during his senior season and graduated in 1985 with a degree in finance and management.

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The Houston Oilers selected him in the 10th round, 255th overall, of the 1985 NFL Draft.

He played for the Oilers from 1985 to 1987, the Philadelphia Eagles from 1987 to 1992, and the Miami Dolphins in 1993.

Over 115 career games (49 starts) and five playoff appearances, he recorded 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

While still playing for the Eagles, Golic began working in media with a weekly television segment.

He joined ESPN full-time in 1995 as an NFL studio analyst and later became a college football commentator.

From 2000 to 2017 he co-hosted the highly popular morning show Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg.

He later teamed with Trey Wingo and his son Mike Golic Jr. on Golic and Wingo.

After leaving ESPN he worked at DraftKings Network and FanDuel Sports Network before returning to ESPN Radio in 2026 to co-host The Golics with his son.

Accolades

Golic served as captain of the Notre Dame football team. During his time with the Eagles he earned a Mid-Atlantic Region Emmy Award for his television feature work.

As a broadcaster, he and Mike Greenberg were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016 and the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2018.

In 2018 he was named the Walter Camp Man of the Year.

He has also been recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as an Outstanding American and inducted into his high school’s Hall of Champions.