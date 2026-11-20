Troy Kenneth Aikman is a former American football quarterback and current television sports analyst.

Born on November 21, 1966, in West Covina, California, he spent part of his childhood in the Los Angeles area before his family moved to Henryetta, Oklahoma, when he was twelve.

Aikman became one of the most successful quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history, leading the team to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.

After retiring from the NFL, he transitioned into broadcasting and has long served as a color commentator, currently working alongside Joe Buck on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Troy is the youngest of three children and has two older sisters, Tammy Aikman Powell and Terri Starns.

Growing up without a brother, Aikman has recalled how his sisters often filled that role by playing catch, running routes, and competing with him in various sports, helping sharpen his athletic skills.

Both sisters pursued careers in healthcare.

Tammy has worked in nursing and hospital administration, including a leadership role at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma, while Terri has worked as a registered nurse and has been involved in real estate investments.

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Career

Aikman began his college career at the University of Oklahoma before transferring to UCLA, where he excelled as a passer and earned All-American honors.

The Dallas Cowboys selected him with the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

After a challenging start, he developed into the franchise quarterback and guided the Cowboys to Super Bowl victories in the 1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons.

He played his entire twelve-year professional career with Dallas from 1989 to 2000 before retiring due to accumulating injuries.

Following his playing days, Aikman joined Fox Sports as a color analyst for NFL games and later moved to ESPN, where he has been a key part of the Monday Night Football broadcast team since 2022.

Accolades

Aikman’s playing career brought numerous honors.

He was named Super Bowl XXVII MVP after throwing four touchdown passes in a dominant victory, earned six Pro Bowl selections, and received the NFL Man of the Year award in 1997 for his on-field excellence and community work.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Additional recognitions include the Davey O’Brien Award from his senior year at UCLA, induction into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, and various team records for passing yards, completions, and touchdowns during his tenure with the franchise.