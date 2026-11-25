Domonique Foxworth was born on March 27, 1983, in Oxford, England, while his father served in the United States Army.

The family later settled in the Baltimore area of Maryland, where Foxworth grew up and attended Western Tech High School.

He is a former professional American football cornerback who played seven seasons in the National Football League.

After retiring from the game he became a prominent labor leader, earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, and transitioned into media as a writer, commentator, and host for ESPN and Andscape.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Domonique has one older brother named Dion Foxworth.

The brothers were raised by their parents, Lorinzo and Karen Foxworth, in the Baltimore region after the family relocated from England when Domonique was young.

Dion has been described by Foxworth as an important early influence who encouraged his involvement in sports.

Career

Foxworth played college football at the University of Maryland from 2001 to 2004, where he was a three-time All-ACC selection and helped the Terrapins win the 2001 ACC championship along with bowl victories in the Peach Bowl and Gator Bowl.

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The Denver Broncos selected him in the third round, 97th overall, of the 2005 NFL Draft.

He spent three seasons with the Broncos (2005–2007), one season with the Atlanta Falcons (2008), and three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2009–2011).

Over 78 career games he recorded approximately 267 total tackles, eight interceptions, 53 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

His most productive season came in 2009 with the Ravens, when he started all 16 games and intercepted four passes.

Injuries, including a torn ACL in 2010, limited his later years, and he announced his retirement in 2012.

While still an active player he became deeply involved with the NFL Players Association, serving as a team representative and later rising to leadership roles.

Accolades

At Maryland, Foxworth earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2002 and second-team All-ACC recognition in both 2003 and 2004.

In the NFL he was one of the youngest players elected as a vice president of the NFL Players Association Executive Committee and later became one of the youngest presidents of the NFLPA in 2012.

After retiring he earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and served as Chief Operating Officer of the National Basketball Players Association.

He has built a successful media career as a writer and on-air personality, hosting The Domonique Foxworth Show and contributing across ESPN platforms.