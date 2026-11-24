Samantha Ponder (born Samantha Sainte-Claire Steele on December 11, 1985, in Phoenix, Arizona) is an American sportscaster best known for her long tenure at ESPN.

She rose to prominence as a college football sideline reporter and host before becoming the first woman to host the network’s flagship pregame show Sunday NFL Countdown.

Ponder is married to former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and has three children. She departed ESPN in August 2024.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Samantha grew up with an older sister named Jaime Steele and two younger brothers, Jerrod Jefferson “JJ” Steele and Barron Steele.

Their parents, Jerry and Cindi Steele, are Christian missionaries who founded M.A.D. Ministries, a nonprofit focused on education, scholarships, athletic training, and housing for at-risk youth.

The family has remained closely connected through their shared faith and community work.

Career

Ponder developed an early interest in sports broadcasting and attended Central High School in Phoenix before studying at The King’s College in New York and later transferring to Liberty University, where she graduated in 2009 while working as a sideline reporter for the school’s teams.

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She began her professional career with Fox Sports Net and Fox College Sports covering Pac-10 and Big 12 games.

In 2011 she joined ESPN’s newly launched Longhorn Network as one of its first on-air hires.

She soon moved into national roles, replacing Erin Andrews on College GameDay and serving as a sideline reporter for Thursday Night College Football.

In 2017 she was named host of Sunday NFL Countdown, a landmark position she held until her departure from the network in 2024.

She has also contributed to other ESPN and ABC programming, including college basketball coverage and special events.

Accolades

Ponder’s most notable professional milestone was becoming the first woman to host ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, a role she assumed in 2017 and held for several seasons.

Her work on College GameDay coincided with periods when the program earned Sports Emmy Awards for outstanding studio show.

She is recognized for breaking barriers as a female lead voice on major NFL pregame television and for her contributions to college football coverage during more than a decade at ESPN.