Marvin Philip Aufrichtig, known professionally as Marv Albert, is a legendary American sportscaster born on June 12, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York.

Widely regarded as “the voice of basketball,” he became one of the most recognizable play-by-play announcers in sports history through his long association with the New York Knicks and national NBA coverage.

Growing up in a Jewish family that operated a grocery store in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn, he later shortened the family surname to Albert.

Albert retired from broadcasting in 2021 after a career spanning nearly six decades, during which he covered basketball, football, hockey, boxing, and other sports with his distinctive style and signature “Yes!” call.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Marv is the oldest of three brothers.

His two younger siblings, Al Albert and Steve Albert, also pursued successful careers as sportscasters.

The brothers grew up together in Brooklyn, where they practiced announcing games in their parents’ basement, developing the skills that would later define the family’s place in sports media.

Al worked extensively as a play-by-play announcer for NBA teams including the Denver Nuggets and also covered boxing.

Steve called games for teams such as the New Jersey Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns, and gained particular recognition for his long tenure as a boxing announcer on Showtime.

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Career

Albert began his broadcasting path early, serving as a ball boy for the New York Knicks before filling in on radio for mentor Marty Glickman in 1963.

He became the full-time radio and later television voice of the Knicks from the late 1960s until 2004, calling the team’s championship seasons in 1970 and 1973.

He also served as the radio voice of the New York Rangers for many years and handled New York Giants football games.

On the national level, Albert joined NBC Sports in the 1970s and became the lead play-by-play announcer for the NBA on NBC, while also covering NFL games, boxing, and other events.

He later worked for TNT as a primary NBA voice and briefly called New Jersey Nets games.

Over his career he announced multiple Super Bowls, NBA Finals, and Stanley Cup Finals before retiring following the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Accolades

Albert received extensive recognition for his work. He earned multiple Sports Emmy Awards and several CableACE Awards as Outstanding Play-by-Play Announcer.

In 1997 he received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame, the Nassau County Sports Hall of Fame, and the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

Additional honors include numerous New York State Sportscaster of the Year awards and induction into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

His versatility across sports and lasting influence on play-by-play announcing cemented his status as one of the preeminent voices in American sports media.