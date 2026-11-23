Brent Woody Musburger is an American sportscaster born on May 26, 1939, in Portland, Oregon, and raised primarily in Billings, Montana.

Widely regarded as one of the most recognizable voices in sports television over more than five decades, he became a national figure as the longtime host of CBS’s The NFL Today and later as a lead play-by-play announcer for college football and basketball on ABC and ESPN.

Musburger is also credited with popularizing the term “March Madness” for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

In recent years he has served as the lead broadcaster and managing editor at Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN).

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Brent has one brother, Todd Musburger, a prominent sports agent and attorney specializing in media and entertainment law.

The two grew up together in Montana and shared a close relationship from childhood. Their parents were Cec Musburger and Beryl Ruth (Woody) Musburger.

Career

Musburger began his professional path as a sportswriter for the Chicago American newspaper after attending Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

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He moved into broadcasting in the late 1960s, working as a sports anchor and reporter in Chicago and later in Los Angeles.

In 1973 he joined CBS Sports, where he rose to prominence as the host of The NFL Today from 1975 to 1990 and covered major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, the Masters, U.S. Open tennis, and NCAA basketball tournaments.

After leaving CBS he joined ABC and ESPN in 1990, becoming a primary voice for college football and basketball, calling numerous BCS national championship games and other high-profile contests.

He later served as the radio play-by-play voice of the Las Vegas Raiders and transitioned into sports-gaming content with VSiN.

Accolades

Musburger has received significant recognition for his contributions to sports broadcasting.

He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017 and is a member of the Montana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

In 2025 he was named the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, honoring excellence in professional football broadcasting.

Additional distinctions include honorary induction into the Northwestern University Athletics Hall of Fame and widespread acknowledgment as one of the defining studio hosts and play-by-play voices of his era.