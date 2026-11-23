Kenneth Gary Albert, known as Kenny Albert, is an American sportscaster born on February 2, 1968, in New York City.

The son of legendary broadcaster Marv Albert and Benita Oberlander, he has built a distinguished career as one of the most versatile play-by-play announcers in sports.

Albert is widely recognized as the only current national sportscaster who regularly calls games for all four major professional leagues in the United States and Canada – the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

He resides in New Jersey with his wife, Barbara, and their two daughters.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Kenny has three siblings from his parents’ marriage: a brother named Brian Albert and two sisters, Denise Albert and Jackie Albert.

He was born prematurely as a twin, but his twin brother died shortly after birth.

The siblings grew up in a household deeply immersed in sports broadcasting, with their father Marv and uncles Al and Steve Albert all working as prominent announcers.

Public details about Brian, Denise, and Jackie’s professional lives remain relatively private compared to Kenny’s high-profile career.

Also Read: Rece Davis Siblings: Get to Know Tiffany Norris

Career

Albert showed an early interest in broadcasting, receiving a tape recorder from his parents as a young child to practice announcing and later serving as a statistician for New York Rangers radio broadcasts as a teenager.

He graduated from New York University in 1990 with a degree in broadcast journalism and began his professional career calling games for the American Hockey League’s Baltimore Skipjacks.

He became the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Rangers in the mid-1990s, a role he held for nearly three decades before transitioning to television.

Albert has been a mainstay on Fox Sports since 1994, calling NFL and MLB games, and serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on TNT.

He also fills in on New York Knicks broadcasts and has covered multiple Olympic Games, primarily hockey, along with other sports including boxing.

In 2023 he published his autobiography, A Mic for All Seasons.

Accolades

Albert has earned recognition for his longevity and versatility.

He is a multiple-time Sports Emmy Award nominee in the play-by-play category and was named New York Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in 2023.

He has been inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and the New Jersey Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2026 he was honored with induction into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle for his long contributions to television.

Albert has called numerous Stanley Cup Finals, reached major milestones such as 500 NFL games on the same network, and ranks among the most prolific national broadcasters across the four major sports.