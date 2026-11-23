Stanley Alan Van Gundy is an American former basketball coach and current television sports commentator, born on August 26, 1959, in Indio, California.

The son of longtime college basketball coach Bill Van Gundy, he rose through the ranks of college and professional basketball before becoming a prominent NBA head coach.

Van Gundy is known for his intense coaching style and later for his straightforward analysis as a broadcaster for the NBA on TNT and college basketball on CBS.

He is the older brother of fellow coach and analyst Jeff Van Gundy.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Van Gundy has one younger brother, Jeff Van Gundy, born in 1962.

The two grew up in a basketball-focused household under their father, Bill Van Gundy, who coached at the college level, and their mother, Cindy.

Both brothers played college basketball and went on to successful NBA coaching careers, with Stan and Jeff occasionally facing each other as opposing head coaches.

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Career

Van Gundy played guard in high school and then at SUNY Brockport under his father, graduating in 1981 with degrees in English and physical education.

He began coaching as an assistant at the University of Vermont and later served as head coach at Castleton State College, UMass Lowell, and briefly at Wisconsin.

After joining the Miami Heat as an assistant under Pat Riley in 1995, he became the team’s head coach from 2003 to 2005.

He then coached the Orlando Magic from 2007 to 2012, guiding them to the 2009 NBA Finals.

Van Gundy later served as head coach and president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons from 2014 to 2018 and as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020–21.

Following his coaching career, he transitioned into broadcasting, providing analysis for TNT’s NBA coverage and CBS college basketball.

Accolades

During his NBA coaching tenure, Stan Van Gundy was selected as head coach for the Eastern Conference All-Star team twice, in 2005 and 2010.

He earned multiple Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors and led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009.

In 2017 he received the Rudy Tomjanovich Award from the Professional Basketball Writers Association for his cooperation with the media and excellence on the court.

At the college level, he guided teams to conference championships and received Coach of the Year recognition in the NAIA ranks.

He has also been inducted into the hall of fame at Castleton State, where he achieved early coaching success.