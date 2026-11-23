A fire broke out at actor Will Smith’s $42 million mansion in Calabasas, California, on Monday morning, according to reports.

The fire started at around 3am Pacific Time in a shack located on the 150-acre property.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the blaze had been extinguished. No further details about the cause of the fire or possible injuries were immediately available.

Footage from the scene showed emergency responders at the property, with flashing lights visible in the darkness and smoke rising above the residence.

Several vehicles were also seen entering the property through the main gate along Cold Canyon Road.

The mansion, which Smith shares with his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, has previously been affected by fire.

In 2021, the property underwent renovations following a fire that started in the basement.