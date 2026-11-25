The US is preparing to announce new tariffs on several countries, the BBC understands.

The new import taxes would hit many of America’s biggest trading partners, with China, the European Union, Mexico and Japan among the 16 jurisdictions affected.

The move comes after the White House’s so-called “Section 301” investigation. It was launched in March after the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs were illegal.

Trump has made tariffs a signature policy of his presidency, arguing that they will help boost American manufacturing and create jobs.

The president sent shockwaves around the world when he unveiled sweeping tariffs on global trading partners in April 2025 shortly after his return to the White House.

While the tariffs were later struck down, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer argued then that overproduction abroad was displacing American manufacturing and deterring investment.

Under the new tariffs, countries will face different import tax rates depending on the deals that they have previously struck with Trump.

The announcement is likely to increase tensions between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies, who remain locked in a trade dispute.

Despite last week’s meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping, the two sides have yet to fully resolve their difference with an interim agreement set to expire on 10 January.

In the run up to the Shenzhen summit the US accused China of not fully living up the terms of what it agreed in South Korea in October 2025.

Washington said Beijing was falling short on its commitments, “particularly as they relate to agricultural purchases, rare earths, and other critical minerals”.

However earlier on Tuesday China extended the suspension of a ban on exports critical minerals including gallium, germanium, antimony until 27 January. The ban would otherwise have come into force on Friday.

The Trump administration’s tariff policy has been criticised for putting up prices for American consumers and damaging the global economy.

By BBC News