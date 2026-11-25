The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy and Petroleum has questioned the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) over procurement procedures, contractor performance and changes to project sites under the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

During an oversight meeting with KPLC management, MPs raised concerns about the award of contracts to firms previously linked to poor performance and the removal or reduction of proposed electricity connection sites in rural constituencies.

Committee Chairperson and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria urged the utility to strengthen its due diligence processes to ensure that contractors awarded public projects have the technical and financial capacity to complete the work.

“KPLC needs to do some due diligence in every procurement process. If you have conducted proper due diligence, you should have examined both the technical and financial capacity of the contractors. We should not find ourselves in situations where projects cannot progress because of issues that could have been identified earlier,” Gikaria said.

He also called on the utility to review contractors’ performance records before awarding new tenders.

Gikaria noted that some firms previously flagged for poor performance or debarred by development partners had continued to secure contracts.

He clarified that the committee’s oversight role was not intended to interfere with KPLC’s day-to-day operations but to ensure public resources were used prudently and procurement decisions supported timely delivery of electricity infrastructure.

Members of the committee also questioned changes to proposed electricity connection sites under the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

They were particularly concerned about areas where communities had already been surveyed and residents’ identification documents collected in preparation for electricity connections.

The MPs called for better coordination between KPLC and elected leaders to ensure that communities identified for the project were not left out without proper explanation.

KPLC management acknowledged delays in implementing Phase Four of the project, which was initially scheduled for completion in October 2026.

The utility said the revised completion date is June 2027.

KPLC attributed the delays partly to administrative and financial challenges, including late release of project funds and delays in extending tax exemptions under the financing arrangements.

The utility told the committee that it submitted its request for the 2026/2027 financial year project allocation in July 2026. However, approval from the National Treasury was received in late October.

The delay affected the processing of payments to contractors, slowing down project implementation.

KPLC also said the extension of the French Development Agency (AFD) financing agreement was granted on November 18, 2026.

The delay temporarily affected Value Added Tax and import duty exemptions for project materials held at customs, further contributing to implementation challenges.

To improve implementation, KPLC said it had established a dedicated bank account to facilitate payments under 26 active Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts.

The contracts comprise 17 European Union-funded lots valued at Sh17 billion and nine European Investment Bank-funded lots worth Sh7.9 billion.

The utility told the committee that Sh4.4 billion, representing 68 per cent of the disbursements, had so far been paid directly through the dedicated account.

The committee stressed the need for stronger procurement oversight, improved coordination with elected leaders and timely release of project funds.

It said funding and implementation challenges should not unnecessarily delay access to electricity for communities targeted under the Last Mile Connectivity Project.