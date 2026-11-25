A ranger was shot dead during an attack by suspected Turkana bandits on Leparua Conservancy Rangers Camp in Isiolo North Sub-County.

The deceased was identified as Daudi Shire, who was fatally shot during the attack, according to a police follow-up report issued on Tuesday night.

A reactive patrol team responding to the incident established that Shire had been killed by the suspected attackers, while other rangers and National Police Reservists (NPRs) stationed at Leparua were reported safe.

Police officers remained on the ground, combing the area in an operation aimed at tracking down and flushing out the suspected bandits.

Shire’s body was moved to Isiolo Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem examination.

The attack has prompted heightened security operations in the area as police pursue the suspected assailants.

The body was moved to the mortuary for other procedures, police said.

And an 18-year-old herder was shot dead during a livestock raid by suspected bandits in Igembe Central, Meru County, as another herder was reported missing.

The incident occurred in the Mucore area, where armed raiders reportedly attacked two men grazing goats before stealing an unknown number of animals.

According to police a team of officers responding to the raid discovered the body of Kennedy Mugambi, a resident of Kilera area in Igembe North, lying in a forest.

The teenager had sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head, with the bullet reportedly exiting through his left eye.

Police believe the second herder who was accompanying Mugambi may have been abducted or gone missing during the raid, although his whereabouts remained unknown.

The owner of the stolen livestock was also reportedly unreachable by phone, limiting the information available to investigators.

Security personnel remained on the ground conducting follow-up operations to track down the suspected raiders, recover the stolen goats and establish the whereabouts of the missing herder.

Mugambi’s body was moved to Nyambene Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation and postmortem examination.

Isiolo and Meru Counties are among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Meru, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities