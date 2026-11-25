Jonah Marais is an American singer and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $4 million. He built his fortune through music, touring, songwriting and recording projects. He first gained attention as a teenager through online platforms before becoming one of the founding members of the pop group Why Don’t We.

The group became popular after its formation in 2016. Its debut album, 8 Letters, reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Why Don’t We also built a large international audience through streaming platforms, live performances and social media.

After the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2022, Marais returned to music as a solo artist. His later work has explored country and folk influences, marking a new direction in his career.

Jonah Marais Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 16, 1998 Place of Birth Stillwater, Minnesota, United States

Early Life

Jonah Marais was born on June 16, 1998, in Stillwater, Minnesota, United States. He developed an interest in music at a young age and began building an online following as a teenager.

In 2014, he started using YouNow, a live-streaming platform that allowed performers to interact directly with their audiences. His online performances helped him attract fans and establish a presence in the music industry.

Social media played an important role in his early career. It also helped him connect with other young performers who later became his bandmates in Why Don’t We.

Why Don’t We

Why Don’t We was formed in 2016. The group brought together Jonah Marais, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jack Avery and Zach Herron.

The band quickly began releasing music. Its first extended play, Only the Beginning, came out in 2016. The group followed it with several other projects in 2017, including Something Different, Why Don’t We Just, Invitation and A Why Don’t We Christmas.

The Christmas EP performed particularly well, reaching number one on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

In 2018, the group released its debut studio album, 8 Letters. The project became a major milestone in the band’s career. It reached number nine on the Billboard 200 and number 10 on the Australian albums chart.

The album helped establish Why Don’t We as an international pop act. Its success also increased the group’s opportunities for touring, brand partnerships and other commercial activities.

Marais became known for his contribution to the group’s music and performances. The band released several popular songs and attracted a substantial audience across streaming platforms. Reports from Scenestr and Blunt Magazine placed the group’s total streams at more than 3.1 billion.

These achievements helped create the foundation for Marais’s estimated $4 million fortune.

Early Solo Music

Although Why Don’t We became his main musical platform, Marais had also released solo material before the group achieved international success.

In 2016, he released When the Daylight’s Gone. The project brought together his first five solo tracks and is described as an extended play by music platform LiveOne.

The release gave fans an opportunity to hear his music outside the group. It also demonstrated his interest in developing an individual identity as a singer and songwriter.

Why Don’t We Management Lawsuit

Why Don’t We’s business relationships eventually became the subject of a major legal dispute.

The conflict involved the group’s management arrangements and former manager David Loeffler, as well as then-manager Randy Phillips. The dispute led to litigation involving the band’s members and management companies.

The legal battle continued until 2025. It affected the group’s ability to continue operating under its original name.

According to reports by Scenestr, the rights to the Why Don’t We name and brand went to Signature Entertainment. The five members also lost the right to use the group name. Reports further indicated that former management retained ownership of the band’s recordings.

The dispute marked a difficult period for the members. It also complicated the group’s future and its ability to continue releasing music together.

Solo Career After the Band’s Hiatus

Why Don’t We went on indefinite hiatus in 2022. Following the group’s break, Marais began focusing on his solo career.

He returned with new music in 2024. One of his major projects that year was The Jonah Marais Mixtape, released in June. He also released several singles as he worked to establish himself independently.

His 2024 single Slow Motion, featuring Ryan Lewis, reached number 39 on the US Radio Pop Songs chart. The release provided further exposure for his solo work.

Marais later began exploring a sound influenced by country and folk music. This direction reflected a change from the mainstream pop style associated with Why Don’t We.

In October 2026, Scenestr reported that he had released the single Let It Kill Me and the EP Last Call for the Old Me. The publication also reported that he was putting together a band in Nashville, Tennessee.

In November 2026, Noise11 interviewed Marais about another solo project titled Dreamer. The release marked another step in his efforts to build a career outside his former group.

The Dreamer Australian Tour

In November 2026, Marais headlined The Dreamer tour of Australia. The tour included performances in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth between November 11 and 16.

The tour attracted additional attention because two of his former Why Don’t We bandmates, Jack Avery and Zach Herron, joined him as special guests.

Their appearances marked the trio’s first stage reunion since Why Don’t We’s final shows in 2022. The reunion gave fans an opportunity to see former members perform together again, even though it did not represent a formal return of the group.

The tour also demonstrated Marais’s continued connection with the audience he developed during his time in the band.

Personal Life

Marais has spoken publicly about his personal challenges, including his journey to sobriety.

In October 2026, he revealed that he had been sober for two and a half years. During a performance in Brisbane, he also spoke about experiencing a psychosis episode and spending time in a mental health hospital after the end of Why Don’t We.

These experiences have formed part of his personal story as he continues rebuilding his life and career.

In May 2026, Marais announced his engagement to Zia Victoria through a TikTok post. The couple also performed a duet together during his Brisbane show.

Marais has relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where he is developing his solo music career. The city has a strong country music community, making it a suitable base for his recent musical direction.

Social Media Following

Social media remains an important part of Marais’s public profile. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

His online following dates back to his teenage years, when platforms such as YouNow helped him connect with music fans. His continued presence on social media gives him a direct way to promote new releases, share personal updates and maintain relationships with his audience.

For musicians working independently, these platforms can also support music promotion and audience development.

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