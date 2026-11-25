A 24-year-old mason died after falling from a five-storey building under construction at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County.

The incident occurred on November 20, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kipkorir Denis Langat, was reportedly working at the construction site when he fell from the building.

His father reported the incident to police on Tuesday, November 24.

Langat was rushed to Tenwek Hospital following the incident but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was detained at the facility’s morgue pending a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, police in Samia, Busia County, are hunting three relatives suspected of beating a 32-year-old man to death in Khapala Village, Namboboto Sub-location.

The deceased, identified as Ronald Wafula, was found dead outside his mother’s house on Tuesday, November 24, following an alleged assault by his cousins and brother.

According to police, Wafula had allegedly stolen four chickens from his mother on November 21.

When confronted over the theft, he allegedly assaulted his mother and destroyed her Nokia button phone.

Police said the deceased’s two cousins, alongside his brother went to his home on Tuesday at around 1pm, where they allegedly attacked him using firewood.

The man died at the scene, while the three suspects reportedly fled to an unknown destination.

Police officers who visited the scene found the body with visible injuries on the shoulders and chest, as well as blood oozing from the back of the head.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Nangina Mission Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police are pursuing the suspects as investigations into the killing continue.