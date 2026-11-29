The decomposing body of a 50-year-old man was discovered inside his house in Kwa Punda Estate, Mikindani, Jomvu Sub-County, Mombasa.

The man, identified as Chikibo, alias “Gabbage Man”, was found dead inside his residence, police said.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Due to the condition of the body, officers were unable to conduct a detailed physical examination at the scene. Police also reported that no suicide note was recovered.

The deceased reportedly lived alone and had no known relatives.

The scene was processed as part of investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death, before the body was moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are expected to establish the cause of death through the autopsy.

And a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a forest near Kwa Vonza in Lower Yatta, Kitui County, after she went missing while heading to the market.

Regina Kiimu Kateve, a resident of Malauni village, reportedly left her home for Kwa Vonza Market on Friday, November 27, at around 9am but failed to return by evening, prompting villagers to launch a search.

During the search, residents reportedly traced marks from the Malauni-Kwa Vonza road into a nearby forest in the Maviani area, within land belonging to Kenyatta University, where they discovered her body.

The body was found approximately 20 metres from the roadside, lying on its side. Her shoes, a removed panty and a paper bag were reportedly found beside the body.

Preliminary observations at the scene suggested signs of a struggle, while the body had deep cut wounds on both sides of the upper facial region above the eyes.

Police suspect the woman may have been sexually assaulted before being killed, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to investigation.

Officers secured, photographed and processed the scene before the body was moved to Kitui County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances of the killing and identify those responsible.