The bodies of three men who went missing in Lake Victoria on November 25 were recovered between Remba and Kibuogi beaches in Homa Bay County.

The bodies of Pasaka Kanonge, Erick Ouma and Joseph Ogola were retrieved on Saturday, November 28, after a search operation following their disappearance three days earlier.

Police said the three were last seen alive on Wednesday, November 25, at around 11am before they were reported missing.

Police visited the scene and found the bodies in a decomposed state.

The scene was processed and documented before the remains were moved to Suba Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation pending post-mortem examinations.

And the body of an unidentified man was recovered from a shallow water canal in Jumbo area, Kadibo Sub-County, Kisumu County, on Saturday.

Police officers rushed to the scene in Jumbo area, Kobura Location, where they found the body of an unidentified African male adult submerged in a shallow water canal.

The body had no visible physical injuries, according to the police report.

Officers processed the scene before the body was retrieved and moved to Ahero Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, the body of an unidentified man estimated to be 35 years old was recovered at Mnarani Beach in Kilifi County on Saturday afternoon.

The body was retrieved by the Kilifi County rescue team at around 1.40pm on November 28, following a suspected drowning incident.

Police officers visited the scene.

The body had no visible external injuries, although blood was reportedly observed oozing from the nose.

Officers processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kilifi County Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination and identification.

Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and determine his identity.