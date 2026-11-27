Two men drowned and another is feared dead after successive rescue attempts at a water pan in Kabo Centre, Lafey Sub-County, Mandera County, left three people caught in the water.

The incident began at around 11am on November 25, when a 20-year-old man identified as Abdi Aziz Yusuf, a resident of Kabo, reportedly drowned while fetching water from a water pan.

A 45-year-old man, Ken Katete, attempted to rescue him by entering the water but also drowned in the process.

Katete’s body was subsequently retrieved, while efforts to recover Yusuf’s body remained unsuccessful.

The situation worsened when another man, identified as Abdullahi Koriyo, aged 30, from the Murule clan and a resident of Gari Hills, voluntarily entered the water pan in a further attempt to retrieve Yusuf’s body.

Koriyo also drowned, and his body had not been recovered by the time police filed the report.

Police officers from Lafey Police Station and detectives from DCI Lafey visited and documented the scene following the incidents.

Katete’s body was taken to Lafey Sub-County Hospital and was awaiting transfer to the mortuary in Elwak for a post-mortem examination.

Due to the depth and hazardous conditions of the water pan, KDF personnel from Damasa were notified to take charge of the area and assist in the retrieval operation.

Authorities have cautioned members of the public against entering the water pan, warning that only trained and experienced divers should undertake retrieval operations.

Efforts to recover the two missing bodies were ongoing.

And a 58-year-old woman drowned in River Galana in Kibora area, Makongeni Sub-location, Chakama, within Langobaya Division, Kilifi County.

The deceased, identified as Katsaka Shida Kazungu, reportedly drowned on November 26, while fetching water from the river.

The woman’s husband, Shida Kazungu Mayo, said she left their home at around 4pm, heading to River Galana to fetch water.

About an hour later, he received information that a woman’s body had been spotted floating in the river.

He rushed to the scene, where he identified the body as that of his wife.

Police officers visited and processed the scene.

The body was retrieved from the river and examined, with officers reporting no visible injuries. A yellow plastic bucket was also found along the riverbank near where the body was recovered.

The body was subsequently moved to Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have documented the incident as a suspected drowning as investigations continue.