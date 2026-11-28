Kisii Governor Simba Arati, also ODM party deputy leader, faces a fresh political headache after President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) intensified its push to penetrate Kisii, declaring that it will not surrender any elective seat through negotiated political arrangements with rival parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a hardline position that could unsettle ODM’s political calculations in the Gusii region, UDA now rules out party zoning , further announcing plans to field candidates in all elective positions, including governor, senator and woman representative.

The declaration in Kisii on Sartuday signals an emerging battle for control of Kisii’s political landscape, where Arati, who doubles as ODM deputy party leader, has emerged as one of the party’s influential regional figures.

It also puts the governor in a difficult position as he seeks to defend ODM’s influence against a ruling party keen to use its national machinery, grassroots networks and development agenda to expand its electoral footprint.

Kisii regional UDA chairman Charles Nyamwange and party coordinator Caleb Ondieki said the party would not accept conditions imposed by individuals or political formations seeking negotiated political accommodation.

“We do not want anybody lording over us or imposing conditions on the party,” Nyamwange said during a press briefing at a Kisii hotel on Saturday.

His remarks signalled UDA’s determination to resist any arrangement that could limit its candidates’ participation in the forthcoming elections.

Woman representative aspirant Skitter Ocharo and MCA aspirant Judith Kerubo also defended the party’s position, arguing that zoning would undermine democratic competition and deny voters alternative choices.

“Zoning will roll back the gains of democracy,” Ocharo said, insisting that multiparty politics should allow all parties to compete freely.

“Anybody who wants to run for a seat on our party ticket is welcome. We should be able to field candidates even in Homa Bay,” she added.

The remarks point to a broader ambition by UDA to move beyond its traditional political strongholds and challenge ODM in regions where the opposition party has enjoyed considerable electoral support.

Richard Otura, representing South Mugirango, argued that zoning would undermine Ruto’s efforts to consolidate national support by restricting the ruling party’s ability to seek votes across the country.

Jared Obungu, a UDA aspirant from Masimba in Masaba South, praised the President’s development record in Kisii, expressing confidence that government projects would improve the party’s electoral prospects.

The latest declaration has also revived speculation that Ruto’s allies could be encouraging smaller parties and emerging political formations to challenge ODM’s dominance in the wider Nyanza region.

Such platforms could potentially attract influential local leaders and voters, weakening ODM’s traditional support base through political fragmentation. However, claims of coordinated proxy politics remain unsubstantiated.

UDA’s rejection of zoning is not an isolated position.

A fortnight ago, National Party Treasurer Japhet Nyakundi dismissed proposals for political zoning in Kisii, insisting that aspirants should be allowed to compete for elective positions through the ballot.

Nyakundi spoke during a meeting of UDA delegates at the residence of Kitutu Chache South parliamentary aspirant Kevin Aruasa in Mesocho, where delegates endorsed Aruasa’s parliamentary bid.

He maintained that UDA would give aspirants an opportunity to compete for party tickets rather than lock them out through political agreements.

The successive declarations suggest a deliberate strategy by the ruling party to build a stronger grassroots presence in Kisii instead of negotiating political space with ODM.

For Arati, the implications stretch beyond the 2027 gubernatorial contest. As ODM’s deputy party leader and one of its prominent voices in the region, he faces the challenge of protecting the party’s political influence while dealing with an increasingly assertive ruling party.

UDA’s strategy could also complicate efforts by ODM to maintain political unity in Kisii, particularly if influential local leaders seeking elective positions gravitate towards the ruling party or other emerging political platforms.

For Ruto, gaining a foothold in Kisii and the wider Nyanza region would represent a significant breakthrough in his efforts to expand UDA’s national support base ahead of 2027.

With zoning firmly off the table, the political contest is shifting towards grassroots mobilisation, recruitment of influential local figures and the battle for voter loyalty.

The unfolding rivalry could therefore turn Kisii into one of the most fiercely contested political theatres in the run-up to the 2027 General Election.