Curtis Anthony Sliwa was born on 26 March 1954 in the Canarsie neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York City.

He is an American activist, radio talk-show host and the founder and chief executive officer of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit volunteer organisation dedicated to unarmed crime prevention.

Born into a Catholic family of Polish and Italian descent, he is the son of Chester Sliwa, a merchant seaman, and Francesca Bianchino Sliwa.

He has been the Republican nominee for Mayor of New York City in both 2021 and 2025.

Sliwa has been married four times and is currently married to Nancy Regula; he has three sons.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Curtis has two sisters, Aleta St. James and Maria Sliwa.

The three siblings grew up together in a working-class household in Brooklyn.

Career

As a teenager Sliwa worked as a newspaper delivery boy for the Daily News and gained early recognition when he rescued several people from a burning building, earning the title of Newsboy of the Year and an invitation to the White House.

Also Read: Ray Lewis Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Ex-NFL Player

After being expelled from the Jesuit Brooklyn Prep, he graduated from Canarsie High School and later worked as the night manager of a McDonald’s restaurant on Fordham Road in the Bronx.

In 1977, amid high crime on the New York City subway, he organised a group of volunteers known as the Magnificent 13 to patrol trains and stations.

The group was renamed the Guardian Angels in 1979; members wore distinctive red berets and white T-shirts and operated as unarmed citizen patrols trained in martial arts and the legal aspects of citizens’ arrests.

Under Sliwa’s leadership the organisation expanded to more than 130 cities in 14 countries.

From the early 1990s he built a parallel career as a radio talk-show host, most notably on WABC in New York, where his outspoken style made him a familiar voice on local issues.

He has also been active in New York politics, serving as chair of the New York Reform Party and running twice as the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City.

Accolades

Curtis Sliwa received early recognition as Newsboy of the Year for his rescue efforts and was invited to meet President Richard Nixon at the White House.

For his work with the Guardian Angels he has been honoured with the President’s Volunteer Service Award on multiple occasions, the Courage of Conscience Award from the Peace Abbey, and the Point of Light Award.

The organisation itself has received presidential commendations under several administrations for volunteer service and community safety initiatives.