Raymond Anthony Lewis Jr., known as Ray Lewis, is a former professional American football linebacker widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the position.

Born on May 15, 1975, in Bartow, Florida, he spent his entire 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2012.

Lewis was the emotional and defensive leader of the franchise, known for his intensity, leadership, tackling prowess, and ability to inspire teammates.

He helped transform the Ravens into a perennial contender and retired as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

After his playing days, he has worked as a broadcaster, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ray is the oldest of five siblings.

His mother, Sunseria, was a teenager when he was born, and his biological father, Elbert Ray Jackson, was largely absent from his life.

As the oldest child, Lewis took on significant responsibility at a young age, helping care for his younger siblings, including assisting his sisters with daily tasks and ensuring his younger brother got to daycare.

Disillusioned by his father’s limited involvement, Lewis eventually dropped his original last name of Jenkins and adopted the surname Lewis from his mother’s boyfriend when he entered high school.

His younger brother is Keon Lattimore, who went on to play college football as a running back at the University of Maryland.

Lewis also has three sisters: twins Laquesha and Lakeisha Jenkins, and a younger sister named Kadaja Holloway.

Growing up in challenging circumstances in Florida, the siblings relied on one another, and Lewis has often spoken about the formative role his family responsibilities played in building his work ethic, protectiveness, and drive.

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Career

Lewis starred at Kathleen High School in Lakeland, Florida, excelling in both football and wrestling, where he became a state champion.

He played college football at the University of Miami from 1993 to 1995, earning All-America honors as a junior before declaring for the NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round, 26th overall, in the 1996 NFL Draft—the second pick in franchise history after Jonathan Ogden.

Lewis immediately became a starter and team leader, leading the Ravens in tackles as a rookie and doing so in most of his seasons.

Over 17 years and 228 games, all with Baltimore, he amassed NFL-record totals in combined and solo tackles.

He anchored the historic 2000 defense that carried the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XXXV, where he was named MVP.

After recovering from a torn triceps late in the 2012 season, he returned for the playoffs and helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII in his final game.

Lewis retired following that championship, having defined an era of Ravens football.

Accolades

Lewis was named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice (2000 and 2003) and earned Super Bowl XXXV MVP honors.

He was selected to 13 Pro Bowls and received first-team All-Pro recognition seven times, along with additional second-team honors.

Lewis holds NFL records for career combined tackles (2,059) and solo tackles, and he is the only player in league history with at least 40 sacks and 30 interceptions.

He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

The Ravens inducted him into their Ring of Honor, and he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2018.