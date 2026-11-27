More than 400,000 Kenyans have enrolled in the NYOTA Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) Digital Training Programme, highlighting growing interest in skills aimed at helping young entrepreneurs and other eligible groups access government tenders.

The State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development said the programme had attracted over 400,000 participants who had signed up through the USSD short code *254# as of Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The training is free and runs for 10 weeks, with participants expected to complete five self-paced modules.

Each module takes two weeks, with the first week dedicated to coursework and the second to practical sessions.

The government launched the NYOTA AGPO Digital Training Programme on November 4, 2026, as the fourth component of the NYOTA project.

The initiative seeks to equip young entrepreneurs, women and persons with disabilities with the skills, knowledge and business linkages needed to benefit from government procurement opportunities under the AGPO framework.

The State Department said most registered participants had completed the first module, which focused on the foundations of AGPO and business readiness.

As part of the practical sessions for the first module, the government scheduled a live webinar for Friday, November 27, 2026, at 4pm.

Principal Secretary for MSMEs Development Susan Mang’eni is expected to host the online session.

The webinar is intended to support participants as they apply the lessons covered in the first module.

The government activated the second module on Thursday, November 26, for participants who had completed the first stage.

The module covers public procurement, bid preparation and tender documentation.

These areas are intended to help participants understand procurement procedures and prepare the documents required when applying for government tenders.

Through the programme, the government aims to improve access to public procurement opportunities for young entrepreneurs, women and persons with disabilities.

The training is delivered digitally, allowing participants to study at their own pace while completing the coursework and practical activities over the 10-week period.