The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly attempting to bribe a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer with Sh500,000 to conceal irregularities in the clearance of goods.

The suspects, identified as Kevin Obege and John Gachie Minjire, were arrested on Saturday after allegedly handing over Sh399,000 to the KRA officer during an operation conducted by EACC investigators.

In a statement, the Commission said the arrests followed a complaint lodged on November 27, 2026, by a Revenue Reconciliation Officer based at KRA’s Times Tower offices in Nairobi.

The officer had reportedly discovered that some goods had been cleared in the KRA system without corresponding tax payments being reflected in the relevant bank records.

When he sought clarification from Obege, the agent who had processed the clearance, the officer was allegedly offered Sh500,000 to suppress the matter and delete the query from the system.

However, the officer rejected the offer and reported the incident to his supervisors, who advised him to file a complaint with the EACC.

The Commission subsequently launched an operation that led to the arrest of the two suspects after they allegedly delivered Sh399,000 to the officer.

The suspects were later escorted to the EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing.

The anti-graft agency commended the KRA officer for rejecting the bribe and reporting the incident, describing his actions as an example of integrity and professionalism in public service.

“The Commission commends the KRA officer for demonstrating integrity, professionalism and vigilance in the discharge of his duties and for promptly reporting the attempted bribery,” the EACC said.

The Commission also urged public officers to resist corrupt inducements and report suspected corruption to the relevant authorities.

It reiterated that public office is a position of trust and that government employees have a responsibility to protect public resources and safeguard the public interest.