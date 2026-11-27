Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has defended the government’s decision to securitise the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF), saying the arrangement is lawful and necessary to accelerate infrastructure development.

Chirchir appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing on Thursday, November 26, where senators questioned the growing use of future fuel levy collections to finance road projects and settle pending bills.

The session, chaired by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, focused on the legal framework governing the securitisation programme, the cost of borrowing and safeguards to protect money collected for road maintenance.

Chirchir maintained that the government was operating within the law, citing Section 6 of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund Act, which allows the securitisation of up to 50 per cent of the fund’s collections.

His defence followed questions from Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who challenged the ministry to explain why revenue collected specifically for road maintenance was increasingly being committed to commercial financing arrangements.

“This fund is regulated by an Act of Parliament. It has functions and roles and responsibilities assigned to it. More than half of the collections to the fund is going into an arrangement with commercial banks for funding public projects,” Wambua said.

The senator questioned the safeguards governing the programme, warning that future administrations could continue committing more of the levy to borrowing without adequate oversight.

“Where shall we stop? What will stop you or another person in that ministry from saying we need another three shillings to securitise and undertake another project? Where is the regulatory framework for this securitisation?” he asked.

Chirchir told the committee that the government had already securitised Sh7 per litre of the Road Maintenance Levy and was at an advanced stage of arrangements to securitise an additional Sh5 per litre.

The proposed arrangement would bring the total amount of the levy committed to securitisation to Sh12 per litre and is expected to raise approximately Sh140 billion.

The CS said the programme was anchored in Section 6 of the RMLF Act, which allows the government to securitise up to half of the fund’s collections.

“The law that you gave us does allow us to securitise up to 50 per cent in Section 6 of the Act. It’s actually the first charge if you go to Section 6 of the RMLF Act,” Chirchir told the committee.

He argued that the government and commercial lenders were required to comply with the law before entering into financing agreements.

“The lenders are very, very careful not to give you money outside the law because then, to an extent where Parliament was going to change the law, where will they go?” he said.

However, senators raised concerns about the plan to commit nearly half of the levy collections to borrowing, calling for fiscal prudence and greater transparency.

The committee also sought comprehensive disclosure on how proceeds from the initial securitisation had been used, including details of interest costs and the reporting framework.

Wambua also challenged the government’s plan to use proceeds from the proposed additional Sh5 securitisation to settle pending bills.

He argued that the outstanding payments related to projects that had already gone through the budget process and received allocations.

“Those many bills are products of a budget process. It’s projects that have been budgeted for. Money is allocated for the projects. For some reason, that money was not paid,” he said.

The senator questioned why the government needed to obtain commercial loans to settle obligations arising from projects that had already been funded through the national budget.

“Now we are going to access commercial loans from commercial banks to finance pending bills that accrued as a result of whatever it is that happened. How does that work?” he asked.

The concerns centred on whether future fuel levy collections should be used to finance commercial borrowing for outstanding government obligations, particularly where the original projects had already received budgetary allocations.

Chirchir Says Borrowing Will Speed Up Road Construction

In defending the securitisation programme, Chirchir said the government needed alternative sources of financing because annual budget allocations were insufficient to meet the country’s infrastructure needs.

He argued that the government could not divert money meant for essential services such as education, healthcare and social protection to finance road construction.

“When resources are scarce, you will not take money from school capitation or from the elderly or from hospitals to fund infrastructure priorities,” he said.

The CS disclosed that road projects had received only half of their required milestone allocations in the current financial year.

He warned that relying solely on the available budget allocations would significantly slow down construction and could leave some road projects taking up to 20 years to complete.

“In the current financial year, you gave us a half-milestone budget allocation per road, which means we’ll be building our roads for 20 years. It then calls for innovative ways of raising funds to build these roads,” he told senators.

Chirchir said securitisation would allow the government to access financing against future revenue collections and accelerate infrastructure development instead of relying entirely on annual budget allocations.

He compared the arrangement to borrowing against future earnings to acquire a home rather than waiting until retirement to save enough money.

“A road is not a consumable; it’s an asset. For those of us who basically worked in government, we bought our first houses by selling our salary. We sold our future earnings to buy a house. Otherwise, we would be buying a house at old age,” he said.

The CS maintained that securitisation was provided for in the law and described the legislative provision as progressive.

“This securitisation has been envisioned by yourself when you did the law for us, and that was a very progressive piece of legislation,” he told the senators.

The committee’s concerns, however, point to the need for greater scrutiny of how future Road Maintenance Levy collections are committed, the cost of the financing arrangements and the use of the funds raised.