Kenya Railways has announced an additional Madaraka Express passenger train between Nairobi and Mombasa to accommodate increased travel demand during the festive season.

The additional service will operate from Tuesday, December 1, 2026, to Monday, January 4, 2027.

In a statement, Kenya Railways said the extra train would provide more travel options for passengers expected to travel between the two cities during the holiday period.

The train departing from Nairobi will leave at 9:40 am and arrive in Mombasa at 3:35 pm. It will make a stop at Voi at 1:35 pm.

For passengers travelling from Mombasa, the train will depart at 4:30 am and stop at Voi before proceeding to Nairobi, where it is scheduled to arrive at 10:55 pm.

The additional service is intended to ease pressure on existing passenger trains as more Kenyans travel to the Coast and other destinations during the festive season.