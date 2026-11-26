Members of Parliament have questioned the National Treasury over the utilisation of Sh103.54 billion raised from the privatisation of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), amid concerns about rising public debt and the government’s fiscal management.

The National Assembly’s Public Debt and Privatisation Committee sought assurances that the proceeds from the KPC Initial Public Offering (IPO) would be invested in long-term development projects rather than used to settle pending bills or meet other government financial obligations.

Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo appeared before the committee and explained that the privatisation was completed through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) following Parliament’s approval of Session Paper No. 2 of 2025.

Kiptoo told lawmakers that the government offered 65 per cent of its shareholding in KPC, equivalent to approximately 11.81 billion ordinary shares, at Sh9 each.

The offer, which ran from January 19 to February 24, 2026, was fully subscribed, raising net proceeds of Sh103.544 billion.

Following the transaction, government ownership of the company declined to 35 per cent, the statutory minimum.

However, lawmakers raised concerns after Treasury’s presentation indicated that the proceeds could support development expenditure, settlement of pending bills or liability management.

Responding to the concerns, Kiptoo said the entire Sh103.54 billion had been transferred to the National Infrastructure Fund account at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

He said the transfer was made in accordance with Section 49 of the relevant Act and assured MPs that none of the money had been used to settle pending bills.

The PS added that the fund operates under an independent board and chief executive officer, with the proceeds currently invested in government securities earning returns of more than 10 per cent.

He further disclosed that the fund’s capital had grown to Sh349 billion.

The committee also questioned Treasury over the country’s rising public debt, which stood at Sh13.532 trillion as of September 2026.

According to the 2027 Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS), the debt represented 72.6 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

External debt accounted for Sh5.748 trillion, representing 42.5 per cent of the total, while domestic debt stood at Sh7.785 trillion, equivalent to 57.5 per cent.

Lawmakers expressed concern over projections showing that the debt-to-GDP ratio would remain above 62 per cent through 2030.

The projections have raised questions about the government’s ability to meet the statutory debt anchor of 55 per cent of GDP, with a permissible margin of plus or minus five percentage points.

Kiptoo acknowledged that achieving the 55 per cent target under the prevailing fiscal pressures would be challenging.

However, committee members urged Treasury to remain committed to the legal requirement and present a clear strategy for bringing public debt within the prescribed limits.

Committee Chairperson Hon. Shurie cautioned against signalling that the government was unlikely to meet the target.

“PS, I would advise you not to say that you do not think we will achieve the target. We should instead be saying that we are working towards complying with the law,” the chairperson said.

Treasury also disclosed that the government had contracted 13 new external loans between January and October 2026.

During the same period, Kenya issued a US$2.2 billion dual-tranche international sovereign bond.

The transactions raised a combined Sh651.24 billion to support liability management and budget financing.

The disclosures came as MPs pushed for greater accountability in government borrowing, particularly regarding how new loans are contracted and utilised.

Kiptoo also informed the committee that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collections had improved in recent months, with monthly revenue performance exceeding targets.

The discussions also touched on the need to strengthen monitoring of revenue collections to improve accountability and ensure the government meets its revenue targets.

Treasury reiterated its commitment to fiscal consolidation, with plans to reduce the budget deficit from 5.5 per cent to 3.6 per cent over the medium term.

The strategy also seeks to increase non-debt financing for development projects through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and the National Infrastructure Fund.

The government hopes these financing arrangements will reduce reliance on borrowing while supporting investment in infrastructure and other development projects.

However, lawmakers insisted that accountability in public borrowing must be strengthened.

The committee called on Treasury to submit all new external loan agreements to the National Assembly without delay to allow MPs to scrutinise the terms and conditions before approving or overseeing the borrowing arrangements.

Members also demanded a clear and legally compliant roadmap for progressively reducing public debt to the statutory 55 per cent GDP anchor.

The scrutiny comes as Parliament continues to examine government borrowing, the management of privatisation proceeds and forthcoming budget proposals.