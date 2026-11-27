Three people were killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on collision involving a private car and a trailer near ACK Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The crash occurred on Friday, November 27, when the private car, travelling towards Mombasa, collided head-on with the trailer.

Traffic police said the three victims, comprising two men and a woman, died on the spot.

The two survivors sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Sultan Hamud Hospital for treatment. One of the injured victims, who suffered severe head injuries, was later transferred to Makindu Hospital for specialised treatment.

The bodies of the three deceased victims were moved to Sultan Hamud Hospital mortuary pending identification and further procedures.

The latest crash adds to a growing number of fatal accidents along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, particularly along the Salama-Sultan Hamud stretch, which has been identified among sections prone to serious road crashes.

Overnight Thursday, police reported six fatalities in separate road accidents across the country.

The victims included four pedestrians, a motorcycle rider and a pillion passenger.

The accidents also left 17 people seriously injured, among them five pedestrians, four drivers, four pillion passengers and three motorcycle riders.

Road fatalities continue to rise despite enforcement operations and road safety campaigns, renewing concerns over accident black spots, dangerous overtaking, speeding and the safety of major highways.

The Salama stretch has previously witnessed devastating crashes, including a multiple-vehicle collision in October that claimed 17 lives, highlighting persistent safety concerns along the busy transport corridor.