Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has expressed sympathy to his predecessor Okoth Obado, alongside co-accused Michael Juma Oyamo and Caspal Ojwang Obiero, following their sentencing over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

In a statement, Ayacko said he had followed the sentencing with deep concern, extending his thoughts and encouragement to the three men and their families as they confront the consequences of the court’s decision.

The governor acknowledged the emotional toll of the sentencing, saying the moment was difficult not only for the convicted men but also for their loved ones.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt thoughts and encouragement to the three sons of Migori and their respective families. I empathize with the emotional weight and personal toll that this moment carries, not only for them but also for their loved ones,” Ayacko said.

He prayed for strength and comfort for the families, their loved ones and the people of Migori as the county navigates what he described as a difficult chapter.

“May God grant them, their families, loved ones and the people of Migori strength, comfort and grace as we navigate this difficult chapter. May God’s grace sustain them,” he added.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were sentenced on Friday, November 27, 2026, following their conviction in the murder of Sharon Otieno, whose killing in September 2018 triggered a high-profile criminal case that gripped the country.

The sentencing marks the culmination of a lengthy judicial process over the killing of the university student, with the case attracting significant public attention and emotional reactions from the families involved.