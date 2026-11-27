The High Court in Kisumu has upheld the recruitment process for Maseno University’s Vice-Chancellor, dismissing two consolidated petitions challenging the Public Service Commission’s decision to recommend three candidates who did not include some of the highest-scoring applicants.

Justice Joe M. Omido ruled that the PSC was not constitutionally required to forward candidates strictly according to their interview scores, saying public service recruitment must also take into account ethnic diversity, gender representation and equal opportunities as provided for under Article 232 of the Constitution.

“I find that Section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act entrusted the Public Service Commission with the responsibility of conducting the competitive recruitment process… In exercising that mandate, the Commission was required to comply with the constitutional principles… It was not necessarily bound to forward candidates strictly in the order of their interview scores, provided that any departure from the published ranking was based on lawful, relevant and rational considerations,” ruled the court.

The judge delivered the judgment on November 24, 2026, dismissing Constitutional Petition Nos. E029 and E030 of 2026 after finding that the remaining petitioner, Solomon Erick Omondi Okello, had failed to demonstrate sufficient grounds to invalidate the recruitment exercise.

The dispute arose after the PSC forwarded three candidates Prof. Bulitia Godrick Mathews, Prof. Kimani Chege Gabriel and Prof. Mary Jepkemoi Kipsat to the Maseno University Council for consideration.

The decision sparked protests because two candidates who had scored higher than Prof. Chege and Prof. Kipsat were left out.

Prof. Bernard O. Aduda, who scored 77.5 marks, and Prof. Francis Jakim Mulaa, who scored 77 marks, were ranked second and third respectively. Prof. Chege scored 76 marks, while Prof. Kipsat scored 74 marks.

The petitioners argued that departing from the interview rankings was arbitrary, discriminatory and procedurally unfair, contrary to constitutional principles of transparency, merit, equality and accountability.

They also challenged the decision to mark Prof. Eric Otieno Nyamitha as “Not Ranked”, questioning the PSC’s application of a five-year experience requirement for candidates seeking the position.

However, the commission defended its decision, arguing that it was required to balance merit with constitutional obligations on ethnic and gender representation.

In an affidavit, PSC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba said Prof. Aduda was not recommended because Maseno University already had two Deputy Vice-Chancellors from the Luo community.

Prof. Mulaa was excluded following his suspension by the University of Nairobi after being charged with abuse of office in an anti-corruption case.

The commission said Prof. Chege was recommended in consideration of ethnic balance, while Prof. Kipsat was selected to promote gender representation.

On Prof. Nyamitha, the PSC maintained that he had not served the required five years as a substantive Deputy Vice-Chancellor or principal of a constituent college.

The court agreed that merit was not the only consideration governing appointments to public service positions, ruling that Article 232 requires fair competition and merit to be considered alongside representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and equal opportunities for men, women and persons with disabilities.

“Article 232 does not, therefore, establish a system in which the candidate who obtains the highest interview score automatically acquires an entitlement to appointment, or in which the three highest-scoring candidates must invariably be forwarded to the appointing authority without further consideration,” Justice Omido ruled.

He said the PSC was not merely an administrative body transmitting interview results but a constitutional commission with an independent responsibility to ensure recruitment complies with constitutional requirements.

On the exclusion of Prof. Aduda, the court found that the commission’s explanation concerning ethnic representation was relevant and rationally connected to its constitutional mandate.

However, the judge cautioned that diversity considerations should not be used to discriminate against individuals solely because of their ethnic identity.

“Article 27 remains fully applicable, and Article 232 cannot be used to justify discrimination,” he said.

“This finding should not be understood to mean that the Commission may exclude a candidate merely because of his or her ethnic identity.”

Regarding Prof. Mulaa, the court affirmed that he remained presumed innocent under Article 50(2)(a) of the Constitution despite the pending criminal proceedings.

It nevertheless found that an administrative authority could consider relevant information about a candidate’s professional standing, conduct and suitability for public office, provided that pending criminal charges were not treated as proof of guilt.

The judge also found that Prof. Nyamitha had not met the five-year substantive service requirement by the time the vacancy was advertised on December 16, 2025.

His earlier acting appointments, followed by his substantive appointment on January 31, 2025, did not amount to the required five years of service.

The court further held that being shortlisted and interviewed did not automatically establish eligibility where a candidate was subsequently found not to have met a mandatory qualification.

The judge also rejected the argument that the PSC’s explanations, which emerged in its replying affidavit after the petitions were filed, automatically rendered the recruitment process unconstitutional.

He said the petitioner had not demonstrated that the failure to communicate detailed reasons earlier had caused such procedural unfairness or illegality as to warrant nullifying the entire exercise.

The court further dismissed claims that the publication of interview scores created a legitimate expectation that the highest-ranked candidates would automatically be recommended, holding that such an expectation remained subject to constitutional and statutory requirements.

The proceedings had initially been pursued by Evans Ochieng Aseto and Okello.

However, Aseto later withdrew his complaints after reviewing the PSC’s explanations, leaving Okello to pursue the consolidated challenge.

In dismissing the petitions, Justice Omido said dissatisfaction with the outcome of a recruitment exercise, particularly where candidates with higher interview scores were not recommended, was insufficient grounds for judicial intervention.

The court upheld the PSC’s recommendations and made no order as to costs, directing that each party bear its own expenses.

Justice Omido said the decision should not be interpreted as placing the commission beyond judicial scrutiny, warning that recruitment decisions founded on arbitrary or impermissible considerations would remain subject to court intervention.