The Chief Executive Officer of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Justin Heath, was arrested after police and Kenya Wildlife Service officers recovered elephant tusks, a lion skin and ammunition during a search of his residence and the conservancy armoury.

The tusks were valued at Sh3.2 million, police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials said.

Heath was arrested on Friday night following a search conducted by a multi-agency team comprising detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Laikipia and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers from Nairobi and Laikipia.

The team had obtained a search warrant to inspect the CEO’s residential premises within Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

During the search of a vehicle parked at the premises, officers recovered 1,465 rounds of 12-bore ammunition from the boot.

Heath reportedly told investigators that he had forgotten the ammunition while travelling to the United States.

However, he allegedly failed to produce purchase receipts for the ammunition, which was also not listed in the conservancy’s firearms certificate.

Further searches at the conservancy’s armoury led to the recovery of two elephant tusks and a dried lion skin.

Police said the trophies had not been reported to the Kenya Wildlife Service and were not documented in the conservancy’s records as being in its possession.

The lion skin had also allegedly not been surrendered or reported to KWS within the stipulated 72-hour period.

The two elephant tusks, weighing 31.10 kilogrammes and 28.50 kilogrammes respectively, were seized and kept at the KWS station in Nanyuki, while the ammunition was taken to the Nanyuki Police Station armoury as exhibits.

Heath was placed in custody over two offences, including possession of wildlife trophies belonging to endangered species without a permit or exemption certificate issued by the Director-General of KWS, contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

He is also accused of neglecting the proper storage of firearms and ammunition, contrary to Section 18(3), as read with Section 18(4), of the Firearms Act, Cap 117.

The investigations are ongoing.

It is not clear where he intended to take the trophies. There was no immediate comment from him or his legal team.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.

Officials say despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached in large numbers.

As part of efforts to stop the menace, Kenya has started using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones, to track poachers and keep tabs on elephants and rhinos.

KWS and stakeholders have put in place mechanisms to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.

These mechanisms include enhanced community education, interagency collaboration, and intensive intelligence-led operations, among others.

These efforts led to zero rhino poaching in Kenya in 2020-the first time in about two decades.

On April 30, 2016, Kenya set ablaze 105 tonnes of elephant ivory and 1.35 tonnes of rhino horn.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta led world leaders and conservationists in burning the remains of 6,500 elephants and 450 rhinos killed for their tusks and horn.

Parliament has also passed strict anti-poaching laws and the government has beefed up security at parks to stop poaching, which threatens the vital tourism industry.

Regionally, Kenya has also emerged as a major transit route for ivory destined for Asian markets from eastern and central Africa.

The illegal ivory trade is mostly fuelled by demand in Asia and the Middle East, where elephant tusks and rhino horns are used to make ornaments and traditional medicines.