Washing a duvet in a washing machine is an effective way to remove sweat, dust, body oils, stains, and unpleasant smells that accumulate during regular use. However, duvets are bulky and contain different filling materials, such as feathers, down, cotton, wool, or polyester, which require proper care to avoid damaging them. Knowing how to wash a duvet in a washing machine helps keep your bedding fresh, clean, soft, and comfortable while preserving its shape and warmth.

Before washing your duvet, check the care label for instructions on whether it is machine-washable. Some duvets can be washed at home, while others require professional cleaning. Pay attention to the recommended water temperature, washing cycle, drying instructions, and whether the duvet can be tumble-dried. Wool and delicate down duvets may require special care.

Remove the Duvet Cover

If your duvet has a removable cover, take it off before washing. Wash the duvet cover separately from the duvet itself, as it may accumulate more dirt, sweat, and oils. Removing the cover also allows you to inspect the duvet for stains, tears, and areas that may need extra cleaning.

Inspect the Duvet for Stains or Damage

Spread the duvet on a clean surface and check for visible stains, damaged seams, or areas where the filling has shifted. If you notice stains, apply a small amount of mild liquid detergent to the affected area and gently dab it with a clean cloth. Avoid rubbing aggressively, as this may damage the fabric or spread the stain.

Ensure Your Washing Machine Is Large Enough

Before placing the duvet in the washing machine, make sure the drum is large enough to accommodate it comfortably. The duvet should have enough room to move during the wash cycle. Overloading the washing machine can prevent proper cleaning, leave detergent residue, and put unnecessary strain on the machine. If your duvet is too large, consider using a commercial washing machine at a laundromat.

Load the Duvet Properly

Fold or roll the duvet loosely and place it evenly inside the washing machine. Avoid stuffing it tightly into the drum. If you are washing a large duvet, position it carefully to prevent the filling from bunching up on one side. Proper loading allows water and detergent to circulate through the fabric more effectively.

Add Mild Laundry Detergent

Use a small amount of mild liquid laundry detergent suitable for the duvet’s fabric. Avoid using too much detergent because excess soap can become trapped inside the filling, making the duvet stiff or difficult to rinse. Do not use bleach unless the care label specifically permits it.

Select the Appropriate Washing Cycle

Choose a gentle or delicate cycle, depending on the care label. Use cool or lukewarm water unless the manufacturer recommends a different temperature. A gentle cycle helps protect the outer fabric, seams, and filling while removing dirt, sweat, and other accumulated contaminants. If your washing machine has an extra rinse option, use it to help remove detergent residue.

Spin the Duvet Carefully

After washing, select a suitable spin cycle to remove excess water. A moderate spin can help the duvet dry faster, but avoid excessive spinning if the care label warns against it. If the duvet becomes uneven or the filling shifts, redistribute it gently before drying.

Dry the Duvet Thoroughly

Remove the duvet from the washing machine immediately after the cycle ends. If the care label allows tumble drying, use a low-heat setting and periodically pause to shake and redistribute the filling. If air-drying, spread the duvet over a clean, sturdy drying rack in a well-ventilated area and turn it regularly. Make sure the inside is completely dry because trapped moisture can cause mould, mildew, and unpleasant smells.

Fluff the Duvet and Return It to Your Bed

Once the duvet is fully dry, shake and fluff it gently to restore its volume and distribute the filling evenly. Inspect it for damp spots before placing it back inside its duvet cover. A properly dried and fluffed duvet should feel fresh, evenly filled, and comfortable.

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